New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

PHUKET: The ’Phuket Info Center’, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, has published the new rules for domestic arrivals to enter Phuket that came into effect yesterday (Nov 16) in English.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 11:25AM

The notice posted in English yesterday (click to enlarge). Image: Phuket Info Center

The English-language release was posted online yesterday (Nov 16).

The notice was marked to “explain the instructions in a simple way. Measures for traveling Entering Phuket from ‘Domestic Channels’”.

The post follows the announcement on Monday (Nov 14) that domestic arrivals no longer needed to register their travel details through the gophuget.com website.

The post in English yesterday read, verbatim, as follows:

#Phuket Order No. 6245/2564 and Phuket Order No. 7190/2564 (additional order) Travelers entering Phuket via Tha Chatchai water checkpoint (all ports) in Phuket and domestic channels , Phuket Airport Must be qualified and must comply with the following:

Age not over 6 years old

Exempt from test ( No need to have a test for covid-19) if travel with a parent or guardian.

Ages 6 - under 12 years old

Must be tested for COVID-19 by RT – PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) method. The test can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time.

Age from 12 - under 18 years old

Must received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine for at least 14 days or have been tested for COVID-19 by RT – PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) method no more than 7 days

Aged 18 years and over

Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as prescribed by the province, or be tested for COVID-19 by means of RT – PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) which can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time

All Thai travelers entering Phuket must download the application "Mor Prompt" and present when the officer calls for a check.

** Those who have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms within 90 days can show evidence of fully recovered **

Complete Covid-19 Vaccinations as specified by the province received the vaccine;

Sinovac, complete 2 Vaccinations

Sinopharm, complete 2 vaccinations

AstraZeneca, complete 2 vaccinations

Pfizer, complete 2 vaccinations

Moderna, complete 2 vaccinations

Sputnik V, complete 2 Vaccinations

Complete 2 doses of cross-formula vaccine as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health.

Johnson & Johnson, 1 dose for at least 14 days.

* Either one of the above *

Simple summary, if the vaccine is not complete as prescribed by the province or has not received any vaccinations the traveller must have a negative test result to be able to enter Phuket.

Effective from November 16, 2021 onwards.

#Phuket order no. 6245/2564

Regarding travel screening measures for entering Phuket according to the prevention and control measures for Coronavirus Disease 2019

Effective from October 16, 2021 until further notice.

https://www.facebook.com/109168820738303/posts/404080641247118/

Phuket Province Order No. 7190/2564

Subject Amendment Travel screening measures for entering Phuket Eye Prevention and Control Measures for Coronavirus Disease 2019

Effective from November 16, 2021 onwards.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=426507172337798&id=109168820738303&sfnsn=mo