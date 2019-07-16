NCPO anti-corruption hotline receives over 5,000 complaints in past two years

BANGKOK: The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has received over 5,000 complaints about corruption in the past two years, NCPO Deputy Spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong has revealed.

corruptioncrimemilitary

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 10:39AM

NCPO Deputy Spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong said that 912 complaints were lodged against state officials for misconduct and corrupt practices. Photo: NNT

Col Sirichan explained to the press yesterday (July 15) that the NCPO’s complaint center, which was officially open in July, 2017, had received a total of 5,073 complaints.

The complaints were reported via the Hotline 1299, mailed to PO Box no. 444, and submitted to military units nationwide, she added.

Col Sirichan said that 912 complaints were lodged against state officials for misconduct and corrupt practices. They were forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Center for further investigation, with 842 cases resolved.

The other 4,161 complaints were in regard to people’s well-being and hardship. They were forwarded to the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office to resolve the cases through government channels.

When the term of the NCPO expires in accordance with the Constitution, the operation of the complaint centers will also be terminated, Col Sirichan confirmed.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced in a national broadcast late yesterday that the NCPO had been dissolved in accordance with the Constitution so that the new Cabinet ministers could be sworn in during a ceremony to be held later today. (See story here.)

“People who are still in trouble can file a complaint with other government agencies, such as the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Public Service Center of the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office, District and Provincial Damrongtham Centers or directly to the responsible agency,” Col Sirichan explained.

Read original story here.