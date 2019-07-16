Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the Thai people to be patient with his new government as it has no sweeping special powers, unlike its predecessor over the previous five years.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 10:20AM

Democratic path may be slow without Section 44, said PM Prayut. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Democratic path may be slow without Section 44, said PM Prayut. Photo: via Bangkok Post

As a result, it may be slow in solving problems and responding to public needs, said Gen Prayut who is starting his second term as prime minister.

The PM’s appeal for patience came yesterday (July 15) as he delivered a speech broadcast nationwide that marked the end of the tenure of the coup-installed government and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Gen Prayut said democratic rule has now been fully established in the country after the House of Representatives was elected and the new government formed, he said.

He added that rights and liberties will be safeguarded under the constitution and problems will be resolved through democratic procedures rather than special powers.

“Even though this way may be slow to respond to the needs of some groups of people due to constraints imposed by the laws, politics and budgets, and the need to listen to different opinions, it still follows democratic procedures,” Gen Prayut said.

“All sides have to learn to co-exist peacefully, exercise patience, restraint, avoid conflict, be sensible and disciplined and respect the voice of the majority,” he said.

He said that the new government will assume its duties this month after it announces its policy statement in parliament as required by the constitution.

Gen Prayut said the new government will carry on with measures to solve problems with the economy, falling crop prices, social issues, improve people's quality of life, and expedite budget spending in line with the government policy statement, the national strategy and the constitution.

He also said that the NCPO has achieved success on several fronts as a result of hard work, patience and sacrifices during the past five years in power.

He added that joint efforts by the outgoing government, the NCPO and the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) will provide a foundation for the new administration.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The new government belongs to all Thais, without preferential treatment given to any particular provinces or regions, he insisted.

On July 9, Gen Prayut invoked the last order under the sweeping powers of Section 44 to abrogate 67 orders issued by the NCPO. Sixty-five remain in effect.

The last Section 44 order also resulted in the lifting of media restrictions and effectively transferred all cases involving offences against the NCPO's orders to civilian courts.

Cabinet Secretary-General Theerapong Wongsiwawilas said on Monday the swearing-in ceremony at the Ambara Villa in Dusit Palace had been rescheduled from 6pm to 5pm today (July 16).

Gen Prayut chaired the last meeting of the Cabinet handpicked by the NCPO yesterday, but refused to give details of the agenda. He said only that one of the issues involved problems related to farmers.

Monday was also Gen Prawit Wongsuwon's last day as defence minister. He will retain only the role as a deputy prime minister in the new government. Prime Minister Gen Prayut has taken the defence portfolio for himself.

Gen Prawit chaired his last meeting of the Defence Council on Monday, after the final Cabinet meeting at Government House.

He kept silent on a report that he would oversee the Energy Ministry, saying Gen Prayut had not yet delegated tasks to his deputy premiers.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NCPO anti-corruption hotline receives over 5,000 complaints in past two years
Asarnha Bucha holidays expected to bring B6.7bn boost to economy
After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe
Wage-hike disaster looms for many companies, FTI warns
Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park electrocution! Pilot praised for sacrifice! Human skeletons found? || July 15
Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation
Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom
Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket
Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations
Mekong water level lowest in 10 years
Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm
Religious holidays bring two-day alcohol ban
Should we trust online reviews?
Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

No wonder: over population, human greed, not match care about the environment, deforesting, cut down...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

As Timy asked the question many times without getting any official answer,wouldn't it be about t...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Self shoulder patting paper tiger officials with dramatic water amount figures ( up to the exact cub...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

Another fine piece from the King of the buzz word. Buzz Barnett. However, he does tend to blow whic...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

What wonderful flowery gobbledygook from Mr. Barnett. Didn't understand a word of it....(Read More)

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

My deepest condolences to the family. To them I give this advice. Don't tolerate the various so-...(Read More)

Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm

More examples of Thailand killing off it's natural resources. And...100 black tip sharks!...not...(Read More)

Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

Of course...leave it to the hotel advocate to paint a rosy picture in order to support the current b...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dot Property Awards
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 