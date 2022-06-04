National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

PHUKET: Senior officials from the national Royal Thai Police have joined the ongoing investigation into the case of a Russian woman who fell to her death at a condo in Patong earlier this week.

deathcrimepatongpolicedrugs

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 June 2022, 12:33PM

Evgeniia Smirnova, 35, fell eight stories at The Emerald Terrace condo off Phra Barami Rd in Patong in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 31). Police and emergency workers were called to the scene around 4:30am where they found the body of Ms Smirnova, who it was confirmed died of fatal head trauma owing to her fall.

Three other people who were in the company of Ms Smirnova at the condo prior to the incident were arrested the following day on drug charges after 1.10 grammes of finely chopped dried marijuana was found in a transparent plastic bag in the room where Ms Smirnova was staying, confirmed Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong.

Russian national Natalia Kosenkova, 35, US citizen Jamaal Antwaun Smith, 38, and Jordanian national Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28, were arrested on Wednesday (June 1) and taken to Patong Police Station where they were charged with possession of Category 5 drug. Mr Alatoom was apprehended earlier that day at Phuket International Airport as he was waiting to board a flight.

The three were also questioned further about the incident of Ms Smirnova’s death but all have thus far been unwilling to cooperate.

Yesterday (June 3) it was confirmed that National Police Commissioner Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk has instructed a team to conduct a thorough investigation into the case using reliable witness accounts and forensic evidence to draw a fast and accurate conclusion.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col. Krishna Pattanacharoen yesterday confirmed that Ms Smirnova had entered Phuket on May 25. Nothing is being ruled out at this point as to whether Ms Smirnova fell accidentally or whether foul play was involved, he said.

Col Krishna explained that officers have inspected the crime scene and studied CCTV footage from the condo as part of the investigation and that further potential witnesses near or around the scene at the time of the incident have been questioned.

He also confirmed that the three foreigners arrested on the drug charge who were present drinking and partying with Ms Smirnova on the evening of her death are also still being questioned.

Col. Krishna confirmed that Ms Smirnova’s body had been sent to Vachira Hospital and they were still awaiting the results of the forensic autopsy which could also possibly help provide insight into how the death occurred. These results would also be shared with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police, Immigration Police and the Russian Embassy.

Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk explained that while the investigation is ongoing people should only trust official sources for updates on the case and not trust external sources that could cause confusion by sharing misinformation. He added that it is important that confidence is installed in local residents and tourists and that cooperation is therefore needed at this time.

Police stated that if anyone does have any information on the case then they can report it to the Royal Thai Police call centre on phone numbers 191 or 1599, both of which are available 24 hours a day.