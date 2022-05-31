Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo

Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo

PHUKET: A 35-year-old Russian woman has died after falling eight stories at a condo building in Patong.

deathtourismSafetypatongpoliceRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 04:49PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were informed of the incident, at The Emerald Terrace condominium complex off Phra Barami Rd, at about 4:30am today (May 31).

Maj Panumat Sukkaew and Lt Col Athiwee Poomchaya arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers find the body of the woman* on the ground. She had died of fatal head trauma.

Security guards and staff at the scene told police that the woman had fallen from the eighth floor, where she was staying with three friends.

The group had been drinking alcohol, police were told.

Officers noted the external curved stairs as a design feature joining the seventh and eighth floors at the back of the building, where the woman’s body was found.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“The case is being investigated by the Patong Police Station in Phuket and the Phuket Tourist Police to find the cause of the fall from the condominium,” Patong Police reported.

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, has been informed of the incident.

Maj Gen Sermphan said officers were investigating the incident to report to the Russian Embassy in Thailand and to clearly inform relatives and related persons of the circumstances of the woman’s death.

However, Maj Gen Sermphan said, “It will take time to investigate all the facts before coming to any conclusions.”

* The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s identity until officials have confirmed that her family have been notified of her death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather warning extended, Thailand data protection law to go into effect || May 31
Phuket prepares to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Pacific nations reject China security pact
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November
No concern yet monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers
Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2
Phuket Muay Thai tourists have herpes, not monkeypox, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30
Phuket heavy weather warning extended
Fire guts Rassada storehouse
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts
Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief

 

Phuket community
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

I do remember that not many years ago the same order was given. Handing out 'orders' for the...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Karon Hilton Arcadia could very well transferred into into a renting apts location for retirees, plu...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Nasa12@ the hotel isn’t going anywhere only the management company doesn’t mean the staff will l...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Wind Guru is forecasting very bad weather for Layan Bay on Thursday evening and Friday early morning...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

TPN is drowning in ads which are now increasingly flashing for attention and the new pop up ad at ...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Sexual assault is an epidemic in India, and largely unpunished. Let's hope they keep it there. ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

A new vehicle every 3 years is a great way to accelerate waste and pollution of our shared environm...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

Time to break out the magic marker pen with a new potential tourism market. 500,000 by end of year? ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

We get it. You want us to notice the reg flags! It is the most used phrase in the whole article. Is ...(Read More)

Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

did it hit radio 89.5 ?Can;t hear it anymore ?all the Thai Channels are Cristal clear ! Horst...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 