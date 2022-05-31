Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo

PHUKET: A 35-year-old Russian woman has died after falling eight stories at a condo building in Patong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 04:49PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were informed of the incident, at The Emerald Terrace condominium complex off Phra Barami Rd, at about 4:30am today (May 31).

Maj Panumat Sukkaew and Lt Col Athiwee Poomchaya arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers find the body of the woman* on the ground. She had died of fatal head trauma.

Security guards and staff at the scene told police that the woman had fallen from the eighth floor, where she was staying with three friends.

The group had been drinking alcohol, police were told.

Officers noted the external curved stairs as a design feature joining the seventh and eighth floors at the back of the building, where the woman’s body was found.

“The case is being investigated by the Patong Police Station in Phuket and the Phuket Tourist Police to find the cause of the fall from the condominium,” Patong Police reported.

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, has been informed of the incident.

Maj Gen Sermphan said officers were investigating the incident to report to the Russian Embassy in Thailand and to clearly inform relatives and related persons of the circumstances of the woman’s death.

However, Maj Gen Sermphan said, “It will take time to investigate all the facts before coming to any conclusions.”

* The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s identity until officials have confirmed that her family have been notified of her death.