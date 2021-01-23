BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

PHUKET: A national park officer accused of spying on a woman in the public toilet at Phuket’s Sirinath National Park has been dismissed from his role, it was confirmed today (Jan 23).

crimepolicetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 January 2021, 04:32PM

Photo: The Phuket News

Photo: The Phuket News

The officer, 28-year-old Abdulrama Mahaderi, was accused by Miss Sopita and her boyfriend Panupong Rungrueng of climbing the wall separating the men’s and women’s sections of the restroom at Nai Yang beach on Jan 17 and peering down on Miss Sopita, mobile phone in hand.

Sirinath National Park Chief Pramote Kaewnam confirmed that an investigative committee had assessed the evidence and taken accounts from witnesses and that it was determined Mr Abdulrama was guilty of “misbehaviour and improper actions”.

Chief Pramote confirmed that Mr Abdulrama’s employment contract was subsequently terminated, effective last Wednesday (Jan 20).

“It has caused disgrace to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and affected the image of the overall department,” a post on the Sirinath National Park Facebook read.

Mr Abdulrama will also be facing police charges.

Capt Sura Lertthaisong of Sakhu Police confirmed to The Phuket News last Wednesday that Mr Abdulrama would be facing charges and that he was currently investigating whether a charge of “bullying in public” under Section 397 of the Criminal Code would be appropriate.

Dan About Thailand

Section 397 states, “Any person who, in a public place or in public and through whatever act, treats another with insolence or in an offensive way or causes another to undergo disgrace, trouble or annoyance shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding one thousand baht or both.”

The Phuket News sought an update on the situation today from Sakhu Police although the inquiry was not answered.

Mr Abdulrama had previously posted on the official Sirinath National Park Facebook page that his understanding was no charges would be pursued by Miss Sopita and Mr Panupong: “The tourists told me that they did not want to press charges. They just told me that they did not want me to do anything like this again,” the post read.

After Mr Panupong posted a photo of Mr Abdulrama and detailed his alleged indiscretion on social media, several others came forward with similar accusations.

“One group of women said that they were also spied on by this man on the toilet wall two months ago, but they did not report it and did not press charges – and the truth faded away as if nothing ever happened,” said Miss Sopita.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 23 January 2021 - 18:02:23 

Wow...a whopping 1,000 baht fine for this act of perversion and invasion of privacy.  Wasn't the girls with dead coral pieces fined like 40,000 baht and then deported??? Someone needs to revisit all of Thailand's penalty fine amounts and make the the fines consistent with the offense.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Concerns as COVID shifts learning online
Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary
Survey highlights tourism concerns
Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID vaccine approved for Thailand, 1st batch comes next month! || January 22
‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing
Phuket air quality still good, assures health official
Deadliest catch: Recycling Thailand’s ‘ghost’ fishing nets
Joint efforts see help provided for Phuket people in financial distress
Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar
Phuket protected forest encroachment to be handed to DSI
Vote for Old Kent Road on Phuket Monopoly
Vaccination packages mulled

 

Phuket community
National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

Wow...a whopping 1,000 baht fine for this act of perversion and invasion of privacy. Wasn't the...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

As a long-time resident of Phuket Town, thank you very much in advance Mayor Somjai for keeping us e...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

@foot the districts that have spoken out on the subject Patong, Chalong, and Phuket Town have stated...(Read More)

Survey highlights tourism concerns

Thailand's tourism industry was successful in spite of all the foolish things its "experts&...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

It's a real shame that the local governments care more about it's residents than Bangkok. @...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

The explanation/expectation of how this year Covid-19 wise will work out for Phuket is a 'lose ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

"By that time, the 70% of the population on Phuket is to be vaccinated for the disease." ...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Svcoquette, guess that foreign residents have to show business/retirement visa in passport + person...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

Greed ahead of common sense why would Phuket allow tourism from the anywhere north of Chumpon when d...(Read More)

Deadliest catch: Recycling Thailand’s ‘ghost’ fishing nets

Great initiatives/doings! But prevention is better than curing. I still advocate again that Thai Ma...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design

 