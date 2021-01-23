National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

PHUKET: A national park officer accused of spying on a woman in the public toilet at Phuket’s Sirinath National Park has been dismissed from his role, it was confirmed today (Jan 23).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 January 2021, 04:32PM

The officer, 28-year-old Abdulrama Mahaderi, was accused by Miss Sopita and her boyfriend Panupong Rungrueng of climbing the wall separating the men’s and women’s sections of the restroom at Nai Yang beach on Jan 17 and peering down on Miss Sopita, mobile phone in hand.

Sirinath National Park Chief Pramote Kaewnam confirmed that an investigative committee had assessed the evidence and taken accounts from witnesses and that it was determined Mr Abdulrama was guilty of “misbehaviour and improper actions”.

Chief Pramote confirmed that Mr Abdulrama’s employment contract was subsequently terminated, effective last Wednesday (Jan 20).

“It has caused disgrace to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and affected the image of the overall department,” a post on the Sirinath National Park Facebook read.

Mr Abdulrama will also be facing police charges.

Capt Sura Lertthaisong of Sakhu Police confirmed to The Phuket News last Wednesday that Mr Abdulrama would be facing charges and that he was currently investigating whether a charge of “bullying in public” under Section 397 of the Criminal Code would be appropriate.

Section 397 states, “Any person who, in a public place or in public and through whatever act, treats another with insolence or in an offensive way or causes another to undergo disgrace, trouble or annoyance shall be liable to imprisonment for not more than one month, or a fine not exceeding one thousand baht or both.”

The Phuket News sought an update on the situation today from Sakhu Police although the inquiry was not answered.

Mr Abdulrama had previously posted on the official Sirinath National Park Facebook page that his understanding was no charges would be pursued by Miss Sopita and Mr Panupong: “The tourists told me that they did not want to press charges. They just told me that they did not want me to do anything like this again,” the post read.

After Mr Panupong posted a photo of Mr Abdulrama and detailed his alleged indiscretion on social media, several others came forward with similar accusations.

“One group of women said that they were also spied on by this man on the toilet wall two months ago, but they did not report it and did not press charges – and the truth faded away as if nothing ever happened,” said Miss Sopita.