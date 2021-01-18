Kata Rocks
Phuket national park officer probed for allegedly spying on woman in park public toilet

Phuket national park officer probed for allegedly spying on woman in park public toilet

PHUKET: A park officer at Phuket’s Sirinath National Park is under investigation for allegedly spying on a woman at a public toilet in the park yesterday (Jan 17) by climbing the wall separating the men’s and women’s sections of the restroom.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 January 2021, 05:46PM

Senior officers at Sirinath National Park are investigating whether the accused officer's actions were imprudent and punishable. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Senior officers at Sirinath National Park are investigating whether the accused officer’s actions were imprudent and punishable. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park's main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park’s main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park’s main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park’s main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park’s main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet is located directly behind the national park’s main office. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet has no ceiling to prevent people from climbing up and looking over, just an exposed roof and a wall separating the men's and women's areas. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The public toilet has no ceiling to prevent people from climbing up and looking over, just an exposed roof and a wall separating the men’s and women’s areas. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Panupong Rungrueng, a resident of Rassada, raised the alarm by reporting the incident at about 5:20pm yesterday.

Mr Panupong explained in his formal complaint that his girlfriend, 29-year-old Miss Sopita, or ‘Ta’, went to use the toilet. While Mr Panupong was waiting outside, he saw a man climb onto the wall separating the men’s and women’s sections of the public restroom, and peer down into the women’s area.

Mr Panupong took a photo of the offender, which he later posted on Facebook and gave to officials when filed his formal complaint.

Sirinath National Park Chief Pramote Kaewnam later confirmed that the man in the photo seen looking down into the women’s toilet is park officer Abdulrama Mahaderi, 28. 

“The officers tasked with investigating this incident are now in the process of collecting evidence… This is a sensitive matter,” Chief Pramote said.

Chief Pramote made no mention of whether his officers will now install a ceiling in the public restroom to prevent further invasions of privacy.

Sirinath National Park said in a public statement released today, “To ensure fairness for both sides, the park chief has appointed an investigative committee. This official has been suspended from duty pending further investigation.”

Sirinath National Park also today posted a statement by Mr Abdulrama, ni which he explained that he was performing his routine patrol of the park when at about 4:50pm he thought he heard two men’s voices coming from inside the public toilet, which is located directly behind that national park’s main office.

Mr Abdulrama said that he smelled smoke, but “not cigarette smoke”, leading him to believe that men in the toilet might be taking drugs.

“So I climbed the wall to try to take a photo to catch the men, but when I climbed up and looked down, there was no one in the men’s toilet,” he said.

“Then a man and a woman, both tourists, entered the toilets. The man walked into the men’s and the woman walked into the women’s toilet.

“The man looked up and saw me and asked if I was spying on his girlfriend. So I climbed down and tried to explain to the man what I was doing – that I thought there were some men in the toilet taking drugs,  which I have found before.

“I apologised to the man and explained what I was doing, but the man was still angry – so I left and went back to the office.

“Then I saw the man and woman go to Sakhu Police Station, which is nearby. I left the office and went over to explain to the police what had happened.

“The tourists told me that they did not want to press charges. They just told me that they did not want me to do anything like this again,” Mr Abdulrama continued.

“I said thank you. I thought that was the end of it, but when I came to work this morning I was called to see the park chief,” Mr Abdulrama said.

