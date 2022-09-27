Naka Shrine leads Veg Fest processions

PHUKET: Devotees and Mah Song spirit mediums from the Naka Shrine in Wichit took to the streets this morning (Sept 27), marking the first day of the street processions to be held as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

cultureChinese

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 September 2022, 10:33AM

The procession began at the Naka Shrine, at the western end of Wirat Hongyok Rd, near the intersection with Chao Fa West Rd, and continued east into Phuket Town.

At the ‘Yi Teng Intersection’ (Pattana Rd and Chaofa Rd), the procession proceeded to the Bang Neow Intersection, turned right onto Phuket Rd made its way to the tip of Saphan Hin before turning around and making its way back to the Naka Shrine in Wichit.

Leading the procession were Mah Song spirit mediums complete with traditional face piercings of blessed weapons, and other sporting non-traditional piercings, such as swords, knives, fishing rod handles, iron claws and spikes.

Despite rain along nearly the entire route, people lined the streets to watch them pass, along with scores of devotees and those dedicated to assisting the Mah Song.

The street processions continue tomorrow with the Guan Tae Gun Shrine in Sapam at 5:45am, the Bang Koo Shrine at 6:30am, the Hai Yian Geng Shrine in Baan Mai Khao at 7am and the Seng Leng Tong Shrine in Muang Mai at 7:30am.

The affected streets will be partially or entirely closed to traffic while the street processions pass by. The processions will affect people living in nearly all parts of the island, and will continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 4).

For the full list of street processions taking place through to Oct 4, click here.