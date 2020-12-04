Myanmar woman negative for COVID, say Phuket officials

PHUKET: The Myanmar woman who fled a hospital in Phang Nga to avoid a COVID-19 test earlier this week and later found in Phuket has tested negative for COVID-19, Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong announced this morning (Dec 4).

COVID-19CoronavirusMyanmar

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 December 2020, 12:16PM

Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong announced the news this morning (Dec 4) to calm fears across Phuket that the woman was infected. Photo: PR Phuket

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), Vice Governor Pichet this morning announced, “After hearing the news of the woman, the investigation team of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office launched a search and found the woman on Dec 2, and took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Dec 3.

“The woman was a Myanmar worker who illegally entered Thailand three months ago. She also worked at a local market in Phuket,” he said, confirming an initial report by officials from the Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office.

“Health officials checked her temperature and tested the Myanmar woman at Vachira Phuket Hospital, and the result shows that she has not been infected by COVID-19,” V/Gov Phichet said.

“Next she will remain in quarantine at a government hospital for 14 days, according to Department of Disease Control requirements,” he said.

The announcement was made in order to calm fears on the island that the woman is infected with the virus, V/Gov Phichet explained.

“I share this statement to help relieve people’s fears in Phuket and please do not panic,” V/Gov Phichet said.

“At this time, Phuket Province has set measures to find any immigrants from neighboring countries who illegally pass a disease-scanning process so that we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The Phuket Labor Office is working with the relevant officials, and has been ordered to strictly follow up and take care of foreign workers working in Phuket,” he added.

V/Gov Phichet urged members of the public to report any “suspicious” migrant workers immediately.

“Please call the Phuket Damrongdharma Center [Provincial Ombudsman’s Office] hotline 1567 to report any suspected migrant workers for further action,” V/Gov Phichet said.

However, V/Gov Phichet gave no explanation of why the woman was in Phang Nga when she was first found, despite apparent confirmation that she was living in Phuket and working at a local market here.

He also gave no description of where the woman was staying before officials found her, or where officials found her.

He also did not entertain the idea that the woman was still returning home from a more recent trip to Myanmar.

V/Gov Phichet also made no mention about any legal action being taken for an employer hiring an illegal migrant worker.