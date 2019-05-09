THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Myanmar murder suspect caught after land and sea search

PHUKET: A Myanmar national wanted for the murder of his colleague in Chalong on Sunday (May 5) has been caught after an extensive land and sea search and is now in police custody.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 May 2019, 06:11PM

Win Sor, 34, was arrested in his room in Rassada and charged with murder and attempted murder. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Marine Police searched for the suspect at sea but eventually found him at his home in Rassada. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police began their hunt for the man, now identified as Win Sor, 34, on Sunday night after he stabbed his colleague, Then Zawoo, to death for having him sacked from work. (See story here.)

Chalong Police coordinated with Marine Police after CCTV footage tracked Win down to Rassada Pier from which he disappeared.

Marine Police went out to sea searching for Win and had fishing boats return to shore to be searched but they were unable to find him.

Eventually, the following evening at about 6pm, Col Prawit Ang-chuan, Chief of the Investigation Division of the Phuket Provincial Police obtained an arrest warrant and led a team of officers to Win’s rented accommodation in Rassada where he was found and arrested.

Police found a sharp metal object in the room believed to have been used in the attack, as well as the motorbike that was used, parked outside.

Win was charged with the murder of Mr Then and the attempted murder of Mr Then's wife, Khin Cho Set. He confessed to the crimes and explained to police what had happened.

Win explained that he had had many arguments with Mr Then at work as Mr Then complained to management that Win was always using his phone and not doing much work, which Win denied.

Finally, when Mr Then told management that Win was consuming liquid kratom extract at work, Win was dismissed from his job and his salary unpaid.

Win said that this made him very upset and after getting drunk and having an argument with his girlfriend, he lost control and went out looking for Mr Then.

He waited for Mr Then as he finished work and stabbed him and his wife before fleeing to his friend’s house in Rassada.

 

 

