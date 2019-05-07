THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong

PHUKET: A Myanmar worker was stabbed to death at a migrant worker’s camp in Chalong on Sunday evening (May 5) following an argument about kratom being used at work.

crimedeathmurderviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 11:59AM

Chalong Police chief, Lt Col Sanan Janrong, said the attacker was angry that the couple had told their manager that he had brought liquid kratom extract to work.

Chalong Police chief, Lt Col Sanan Janrong, said the attacker was angry that the couple had told their manager that he had brought liquid kratom extract to work.

Phuket Provincial Rescue Centre workers arrived at the scene on Soi Klumyang in Moo 6, Chalong, at approximately 10:45pm where they found Then Zawoo, 43, severely injured from a stab wound to the left side of his body, as well as his wife, 33-year-old Khin Cho Set, with a stab wound to the right side of her body.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of Chalong Police went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to see the couple. Both were suffering from serious injuries although Mr Then was in critical condition.

At approximately 2:20am (May 6), hospital staff informed Capt Somkiet that Mr Then had died from his injuries while Ms Khin was in a stable condition.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple had left work at about 10pm on Sunday night and were on their way home when they were approached by a man on a motorbike.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Words were exchanged before the man stabbed them both and drove away.

Chalong Police chief, Lt Col Sanan Janrong, said the attacker was angry that the couple had told their manager that he had brought liquid kratom extract to work.

Police are still hunting for the suspect who they believe they have identified, although his identity has not been disclosed.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder
Facebook Live streamed New Zealand terrorist attack leaves 40 dead
Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Arrest made after deadly mall shootout
Patong Hill crash linked to Phuket murder, say police
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death
Hotel room killer ‘on the run’
Mozambican fugitive deported in sweep on foreign villains

 

Phuket community
Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

This will soon be forgotten as they've all got their new t-shirts, hats & scarves. Just do i...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Hire a 10,000 japanese police men, as long no RTP audits or reforms are done. Just law making chang...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Well dek, I red the full article. (Thank you for your personal attention) It are orders and plans we...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

From 14 Jan until 02 May this person locked himself inside. This was a mental disordered man. For he...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Maybe sinking the poles in a bit more than 5 or so feet would stop them being pulled out of the grou...(Read More)

Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation

Wow, a very big dangerous happening has been taken care of! A matter of national security. Some peo...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Expecting Phuket Officialdom has any 'feeling' with evaporation is to much to ask. Water man...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

When this is the beginning of transforming very dirty Phuket province in a permanent clean island p...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019

 