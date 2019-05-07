PHUKET: A Myanmar worker was stabbed to death at a migrant worker’s camp in Chalong on Sunday evening (May 5) following an argument about kratom being used at work.

crimedeathmurderviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 11:59AM

Chalong Police chief, Lt Col Sanan Janrong, said the attacker was angry that the couple had told their manager that he had brought liquid kratom extract to work.

Phuket Provincial Rescue Centre workers arrived at the scene on Soi Klumyang in Moo 6, Chalong, at approximately 10:45pm where they found Then Zawoo, 43, severely injured from a stab wound to the left side of his body, as well as his wife, 33-year-old Khin Cho Set, with a stab wound to the right side of her body.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of Chalong Police went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to see the couple. Both were suffering from serious injuries although Mr Then was in critical condition.

At approximately 2:20am (May 6), hospital staff informed Capt Somkiet that Mr Then had died from his injuries while Ms Khin was in a stable condition.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple had left work at about 10pm on Sunday night and were on their way home when they were approached by a man on a motorbike.

Words were exchanged before the man stabbed them both and drove away.

Chalong Police chief, Lt Col Sanan Janrong, said the attacker was angry that the couple had told their manager that he had brought liquid kratom extract to work.

Police are still hunting for the suspect who they believe they have identified, although his identity has not been disclosed.