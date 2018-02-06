The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Myanmar man killed while crossing busy Phuket road

PHUKET: A Myanmar man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, last night (Feb 5).

accidents, transport, death, Myanmar, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 6 February 2018, 10:23AM

The accident occurred in front of the “3pm” Chinese noodle shop on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, where another serious accident occurred on Jan 26. (See story here.)

After being notified of the accident at 9:05pm, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop and fellow officers of the Thalang Police along with rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a black Toyota Fortuner and an Isuzu pickup truck both stopped in the right-hand lane.

Both drivers were waiting for police at the scene.

The body of Myanmar national Tun Win Naing, 32, was still in the middle of the road.

“Panuchanart Klinfung, 48, was driving the Toyota Fortuner in front of the Isuzu pickup truck, which was being driven by Sarawut Mardting, 30,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“When they arrived at the scene, which was quite dark, Mr Naing was stepped out from the left side and suddenly crossed the road.

“He was first hit by a Toyota Fortuner and then by the Isuzu pickup truck,” he added.

Both Ms Panuchanart, who was in obvious emotional distress at the scene, and Mr Sarawut were taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning and to be tested for alcohol, Capt Kraisorn reported.

A taxi driver who witnessed the accident as he was driving a Toyota Camry taxi behind the pickup truck when the accident happened told Ms Panuchanart that he would return after continuing his journey to Phuket International Airport.

“We are continuing our investigation. We have to check CCTV nearby. We also asked a doctor at Vachira Phuket Hospital to conduct an alcohol test on Mr Naing’s body,” Capt Kraisorn added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

And perhaps 100000 foreigners who live here many years already. Why do we not count? Why do we not have a voting right in local elections? We, most of...(Read More)

Rewriting the norms in Croatia

So many children are abused or mistreated when growing up in a "normal"family.Not sure what someone fears here.Probably a religious thing....(Read More)

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

Overfishing will eventually kill local scubadiving. No big fish left here - sharks, mantas, dolphins - all gone. There is no real limitations or bans ...(Read More)

Electric shock leaves Myanmar man hospitalised in Phuket

Fix the leak on a high voltage power pole whit tape Hmmmm ?? ONLY IN THAILAND.....(Read More)

NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions

So, with all the chronic issues killing this place, the top of the list is the Phuket Gateway project in Tha Chatchai...another grade-school design pr...(Read More)

Rewriting the norms in Croatia

Just as a guess, because they want to raise children? Just because a person is attracted to the same sex, there is no valid reason for them not to rai...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat crew member arrested for assault

Good example of the kind of lowlife that are commonly working on tour boats. Here was another ill-mannered malcontent that, over a misunderstanding, d...(Read More)

An alternative to Patong tunnel presented to NLA in Phuket meeting

The road from Patong to Chalong is already 90% complete with only a short stretch that is undeveloped. One of the previous governors proposed that it ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

I would be nice if the Immigration colonel, with his nice smile on Photo, comments on customers writings. Seem he has to spend his energy in cleaning...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

If you resist, and politely but firmly refuse to leave and ask for the passport back, and then make noises about calling Bangkok Imm Hqtrs, they will...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.