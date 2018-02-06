PHUKET: A Myanmar man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, last night (Feb 5).

Tuesday 6 February 2018, 10:23AM

The accident occurred in front of the “3pm” Chinese noodle shop on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, where another serious accident occurred on Jan 26. (See story here.)

After being notified of the accident at 9:05pm, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop and fellow officers of the Thalang Police along with rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a black Toyota Fortuner and an Isuzu pickup truck both stopped in the right-hand lane.

Both drivers were waiting for police at the scene.

The body of Myanmar national Tun Win Naing, 32, was still in the middle of the road.

“Panuchanart Klinfung, 48, was driving the Toyota Fortuner in front of the Isuzu pickup truck, which was being driven by Sarawut Mardting, 30,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“When they arrived at the scene, which was quite dark, Mr Naing was stepped out from the left side and suddenly crossed the road.

“He was first hit by a Toyota Fortuner and then by the Isuzu pickup truck,” he added.

Both Ms Panuchanart, who was in obvious emotional distress at the scene, and Mr Sarawut were taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning and to be tested for alcohol, Capt Kraisorn reported.

A taxi driver who witnessed the accident as he was driving a Toyota Camry taxi behind the pickup truck when the accident happened told Ms Panuchanart that he would return after continuing his journey to Phuket International Airport.

“We are continuing our investigation. We have to check CCTV nearby. We also asked a doctor at Vachira Phuket Hospital to conduct an alcohol test on Mr Naing’s body,” Capt Kraisorn added.