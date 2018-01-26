PHUKET: Two men were injured when the 300cc Yamaha “maxi scooter” they were riding struck a box-on-back converted pickup truck then slammed into the back of a passenger van being driven by the Srisoonthorn Deputy Mayor at high speed early yesterday evening (Jan 25).

Friday 26 January 2018, 02:35PM

Capt Ronnatee Pichitchainitimet of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in front of the “3pm” Chinese noodle shop on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Srisoonthorn, at 6:30pm.

Capt Ronnatee alonng with fellow officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged white Yamaha X-MAX 300cc scooter on the road, right behind a black Hyundai van with a damage from the impact.

Parked by the side the road nearby was a white Toyota Hilux Vigo converted with a box on the tray, and now with damage to one side.

Of the two men who were riding the scooter – Chanon Ratchakun, 29, and Yingyod Janeprai, 38 – only one had serious injures, but both were taken to Thalang Hospital.

“A witness at the scene told us that the Hyundai van, which belongs to Srisoonthorn Deputy Mayor Chaiyasak Mulikabut, 59, was parked by the side of the road,” Capt Ronnatee explained.

“The Yamama bike was coming from Khao Lan Intersection at high speed. The bike collided into the back of the Toyota Vigo pickup, which was being driven by Prawit Hasan, 39.

“After that the bike struck the van,” he added.

Police have yet to confirm whether any charges have been pressed over the accident.