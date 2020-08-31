Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Myanmar man arrested for robbing pharmacy

PHUKET: Police have arrested a Myanmar man wanted for robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station last Thursday (Aug 27).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 August 2020, 10:54AM

Police presented registered Myanmar migrant worker Aung Chun Thar, 29, to the press on Saturday (Aug 29). Photo: Chalong Police

Police question Aung Chun Thar about the robbery. Photo: Chalong Police

Items seized in making the arrest were presented at the press conference. Photo: Chalong Police

Aung Chun Thar committing the robbery was caught on CCTV. Image: Chalong Police

While the gun seized looked old but authentic, police were very clear in their report that the gun was fake. Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit on Saturday afternoon explained to the press that police arrested Myanmar national Aung Chun Thar, 29, a registered migrant worker, at a house in Soi Palai, Moo 1, Chalong, at 11am on Saturday (Aug 29).

In making the arrest, officers seized as evidence a fake gun, a bag, a motorbike and the clothes that Aug Chun wore while conducting the robbery.

Of note, while the gun seized looked old but authentic, police were very clear in their report that the gun was fake.

Aung Chun was tracked down after police reviewed CCTV footage of the robbery, which showed him entering Nong Pharmacy on Chao Fa East Rd just north of Chalong Police Station at about 10:45pm.

He asked store staffer Chuthathip Sawang, 30, if he could buy some cough medicine. After Ms Chuthathip asked what symptoms he was suffering, Aung Chun placed his wallet on the counter, pulled a gun out of his bag, and ordered her to put the money from the cash register, all B4,500 of it, into his wallet. He then fled the store and rode off on his motorbike.

Aung Chun told police that he had been drinking heavily before he robbed the pharmacy, After robbing the store, he returned home and slept.

He told police that he had already spent all of the money he acquired through the robbery.

Aung Chun was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged for committing the robbery, Col Sarawut confirmed.

