BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station

Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station

PHUKET: Police are searching for a man who made off with B4,500 after robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station last night (Aug 27).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 August 2020, 06:31PM

The pharmacy, located just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy, located just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy is just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy is just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The robber made off with B4,500 from the cash register. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The robber made off with B4,500 from the cash register. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Somkiat Sarasit of the Chalong Police was called to the store, Nong Pharmacy, on Chao Fa East Rd, at 11:50pm.

Wasinee Wongsupha, the 32-year-old owner of the pharmacy, explained that her staffer Chuthathip Sawang, 30, was  standing in front of the store alone when a man approached her at about 10:45pm and asked if he could buy some cough medicine.

The man was around 30-40 years old. He was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a face mask and spoke in southern Thai, she said.

Inside the store, after Ms Chuthathip asked what symptoms he was suffering, the man placed his wallet on the counter, pulled a gun out of his bag, and ordered her to put the money from the cash register, all B4,500 of it, into his wallet. 

The man then fled the store and rode off on a dark blue Suzuki Smash, Ms Wasiness said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

For some reason Ms Chutathip immediately called Ms Wasinee to report the robbery, not the police.

“I rushed to pick her up and together we went to the police station,” Ms Wasiness said.

“I thought I’d never be robbed as our store is in a busy area and not far from the police station,” she said.

 

Capt Somkiat explained that police had already checked CCTV footage in the store and were working on tracking down the robber in order to press charges.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’
Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats
CCSA names groups that can return
Govt agrees on charter path
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life

 

Phuket community
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

‘may take time’ This will never happen believe me. Who is it that will stay in quarantine for 1...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

Not to worry. Very few real tourist will come to Thailand under the restrictive 5T protocol. Much ...(Read More)

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

14 nights @ 2,300 = 32,200 plus tax and fees for a nice small room. Remember, you can't leave t...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

As a resident of Phuket this is really disappointing to here. We will have a second wave in Phuket i...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

again..welcome in LALALAND.... it is simply ridiculous.... hope the flights out of BKK to Dubai anno...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

R2...then how does your comment add to the discussion, other than to discredit someone? It was a qui...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K... what exactly is nonsense. Of course they have treaties. Unless you have information to the con...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Elder people, and people with pre-existing pathology, cannot have a 100.000 $ insurance, and many ha...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

Jor12, if he hasn't broken any law/s, in the UK, then he will NOT be arrested, unless there is a...(Read More)

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

Apparently they also found money to pay the Phuket news to advertise them. Come on guys, at least 75...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 