Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station

PHUKET: Police are searching for a man who made off with B4,500 after robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station last night (Aug 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 August 2020, 06:31PM

The robber made off with B4,500 from the cash register. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy is just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pharmacy, located just over 200 metres from Chalong Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiat Sarasit of the Chalong Police was called to the store, Nong Pharmacy, on Chao Fa East Rd, at 11:50pm.

Wasinee Wongsupha, the 32-year-old owner of the pharmacy, explained that her staffer Chuthathip Sawang, 30, was standing in front of the store alone when a man approached her at about 10:45pm and asked if he could buy some cough medicine.

The man was around 30-40 years old. He was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a face mask and spoke in southern Thai, she said.

Inside the store, after Ms Chuthathip asked what symptoms he was suffering, the man placed his wallet on the counter, pulled a gun out of his bag, and ordered her to put the money from the cash register, all B4,500 of it, into his wallet.

The man then fled the store and rode off on a dark blue Suzuki Smash, Ms Wasiness said.

For some reason Ms Chutathip immediately called Ms Wasinee to report the robbery, not the police.

“I rushed to pick her up and together we went to the police station,” Ms Wasiness said.

“I thought I’d never be robbed as our store is in a busy area and not far from the police station,” she said.

Capt Somkiat explained that police had already checked CCTV footage in the store and were working on tracking down the robber in order to press charges.