Myanmar boy, 5, dies from injuries in pickup U-turn collision

Myanmar boy, 5, dies from injuries in pickup U-turn collision

PHUKET: The 5-year-old Myanmar boy seriously injured when the motorbike he was sitting on with his mother and father slammed into the side of a pickup truck making a U-turn in Chalong last Sunday has died.


By The Phuket News

Friday 20 September 2019, 02:50PM

The scene of the accident last Sunday night (Sept 15). Photo: Supawatkan Kulnaraksana

The scene of the accident last Sunday night (Sept 15). Photo: Supawatkan Kulnaraksana

The boy, nicknamed “Pla”, suffered serious injuries to his head and both legs in the accident on Chao Fa West Rd near Chalong Circle last Sunday night (Sept 15).

His father, Thein Zaw, 39, suffered head injuries and a broken left leg while his mother, Poehnin Phyu, 35, suffered severe neck and head injuries in the impact and was soon pronounced dead soon after.

Pla and Mr Thein were both rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where they were immediately admitted to the intensive care unit. (See story here.)

“Pla’s condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away at 6am yesterday morning,” Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 20),

“It is very sad news,” Col Prasit said.

“His father is still alive, recovering from his injuries. He was released from hospital yesterday,” he added.

Adit Phusuwan, the 39-year-old driver of the pickup truck that was making the U-turn across the path of the motorbike when the accident occurred, still faces a charge of reckless driving causing death, Col Prasit confirmed.

“At this stage no further charges have been pressed against Adit as the investigation is not finished yet. I have to check CCTV footage from the area and there are still more witnesses who were at the scene to be questioned,” he said.

 

