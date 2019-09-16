THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

PHUKET: A Thai man has been charged with reckless driving causing death after he made u-turn in his pickup truck on Chao Fa West Rd last night (Sept 15), leaving a Myanmar man on his motorbike with his partner and child unable to avoid slamming into the side of the pickup.

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 September 2019, 06:04PM

The remains of the Honda Click motorbike that the Myanmar family was riding on. Photo: Chalong Police

The remains of the Honda Click motorbike that the Myanmar family was riding on. Photo: Chalong Police

The Myanmar man, Thein Zaw, and his 5-year-old son “ Pla” are now in the intensive care unit at Vachira Phuket Hopsital, Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today.

Mr Thein suffered head injuries and a broken left leg, while his son Pla suffered serious injuries to his head and both legs, Col Prasit explained.

Pla’s mother, Poehnin Phyu, suffered severe neck and head injuries.

“They all suffered very serious injuries. All three were taken to the emergency centre at (the still-yet-to-open) Chalong Hospital and later taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“Poehnin Phyu passed away at Vachira Hospital at about 10pm last night. Thein and Pla are still in the ICU at Vachira Hospital,” Col Prasit said.

Col Prasit said he was notified of the accident at 7:10pm.

Officers and Ruamjai rescue foundation workers arrived at the scene, near the entrance to Soi Pramote, near Chalong Circle, to find the remains of a grey Honda Click motorbike in the middle of the road.

A bronze Phang Nga-registered Toyota Hilux Vigo was nearby with damage to the driver’s door and right side mirror.

The driver, Adit Phusuwan, 39, was waiting for police at the scene.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Adit told officers that he was driving towards Chalong Circle, when he pulled over to the left side of the road and then started making a u-turn.

As he pulled out to make the u-turn, Mr Thein and his family on the motorbike slammed into the side of the pickup.

Col Prasit noted that only Mr Thein was wearing a helmet.

“I took Mr Adit to Chalong Police Station to breath test him for alcohol. Mr Adit registered a a test result of zero,” Col Prasit confirmed.

Regardless, Adit now faces a charge of reckless driving causing death, Col Prasit confirmed

“He has been released on bail pending the charge being heard against him in court,” he added.

“However, I have yet to conclude my investigation into the accident. I still need to talk with witnesses who were at the scene,” Col Prasit said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

