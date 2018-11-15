THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Motorists warned of road closures for Laguna Phuket Triathlon

PHUKET: Motorists are being urged to avoid the Laguna area and major roads along the west coast in Thalang this Sunday (Nov 18) as thousands of athletes take to the streets for the Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2018.

Thursday 15 November 2018, 04:44PM

Nine main roads will be closed for the Laguna Phuket Triathlon this Sunday (Nov 18). Image: Laguna Phuket

Nine main roads will be closed for the Laguna Phuket Triathlon this Sunday (Nov 18). Image: Laguna Phuket (Click on image for larger version.)

To ensure participants have safe passage along the course, nine main roads in Thalang will be closed between 6am and midday.

The affected roads have been listed as follows:

1. All Laguna Phuket roads and Lagoon Road: 6:30am - 11am

2. Boat Avenue Junction: 6:40am - 8:30am

3. Koktanod Soi 3 & 1, Thalang Battle Field, Prusompan and Pruchampa Village: 6:40am - 10am

4. Route 402 (Thepkrasattri Rd), the motorbike lane from Prusompan Village entrance to Muang Thalang School: 5:50am - 10:30am

5. Route 3029, Nop Pling and Pak Plee Village, and the junction with the Route 4031 (‘Old Airport Rd’): 5:30am - 10am

6. Route 402 (Thepkrasattri Rd), the motorbike lane from the entrance to Prusompan Village to Route 4026 (‘Phang-Nga Junction’, where the ‘airport turnoff underpass’ is under construction): 7:30am - 10:40am.

7. Route 4026 (the ‘Airport Rd’), from ‘Phang-Nga Junction’ to the ‘New Airport Road’: 6am - 10:55am

8. Route 4031 (‘Old Airport Rd’), from the ‘New Airport Road Junction’ to Route 4018 (‘Baan Sakoo Junction’): 7am - 9:30am

9. Route 4018, including Baan Sakoo School and hill, Nai Thon Beach Road & Hill, Layan Beach, Baan Don – Koktanod Rd, Angsana Villas, Laguna Home, BAKE Junction: 7am. - 11am

Triathlon organisers strongly advise that motorists add 30 minutes to their expected travel times past any roads affected by the road closures due to expected traffic congestion.

“Avoid (Routes) 4018, 402 and 4026 traffic to/from Patong, Kamala, Surin or Phuket Town and the airport,” organisers said in a statement released earlier this week.

“Please detour via Route 4025 via Heroines Monument,” the statement added.

World-class athletes will be competing in the Laguna Phuket Triathlon this Sunday, with a strong pro athlete line-up celebrating the race’s 25-year status as Asia’s longest triathlon race and vying for US$20,000 prize purse. (See story here.)

 

 

