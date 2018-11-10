TRIATHLON: The Race of Legends once again features a strong pro athlete line up, celebrating the race’s 25-year status as Asia’s longest triathlon race and vying for US$20,000 prize purse in Phuket on Sunday, November 18.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 November 2018, 12:18PM

Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai, who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for seven consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona, will be among the forces to reckon with at 25th LPT on Sunday 18 November in Phuket, Thailand.

Massimo Cigana (Italy) will be among the forces to reckon with at 25th LPT on Sunday 18 November in Phuket, Thailand.

Emma Pallent (United Kingdom) will be among the forces to reckon with at 25th LPT on Sunday 18 November in Phuket, Thailand.

Bart Aernouts (Belgium), Annabel Luxford (Australia), Massimo Cigana (Italy) and Emma Pallent (United Kingdom) will be among the forces to reckon with at 25th LPT on Sunday 18 November in Phuket, Thailand.

World Champion Annabel Luxford (Australia) is among the top athletes lined up to race at the 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon. Photo: Supplied

Headlining this year’s pro field is Bart Aernouts (Belgium) who recently finished second at World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He will be joined by Stuart Hayes (UK), Per van Vlerken (Germany), Marcel Zamora Perez (Spain) and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.

In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by LPT podium veterans Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands), the latter is nicknamed ‘The Flying Dutchwoman’ and holding a world record of breaking the nine-hour barrier for 13 times.

Both are expected to race neck and neck with World Champion Annabel Luxford (Australia) who raced her first triathlon at a tender age of 9 and got invited to join Australian team at 17. Annabel won her first ITU World Championship (under-23 category) in 2004.

Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for seven consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.

The 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon comprises 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run in Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket area as well as various scenic locations in Phuket’s Thalang District.

LPT’s first short distance race 25 For 25 Sprint will be staged for the first time this year as a part of LPT’s 25th anniversary celebration. The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises 0.5km swim, 18.5km bike and 6km run, totaling 25km to echo LPT’s 25th year.

The race day will be participated by thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world.

The 2018 LPT will also see the second annual LPT Charity Fun Run. Scheduled for Saturday, November 17 to feature a 2km Kids run, a 5km run and a 10km run, the Charity Fun Run aims at raising funds for in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s seven orphanages through Children First Fund (CFF).

Registration is until Nov 11 (or until sold-out) at www.LagunaPhuketTri.com. Spectators welcome.