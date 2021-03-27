BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree

Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree

PHUKET: A 36-year-old man died in Phuket Town last night (Mar 26) after he overshot a curve and hit a tree without wearing a helmet, becoming the 23rd person to die in accidents on Phuket’s roads since the start of the year.

deathpolicetransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 March 2021, 10:58AM

Phuket City Police were called to the scene, near the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) on Damrong Rd, at about 10:15pm. 

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers and an ambulance from Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived to find the body of Narongchai Samat, 36, originally from Phang Nga, on the ground about 30 metres from the road.

He had suffered fatal head trauma.

Nearby was the blue Phuket-registered Honda Dream motorbike that Mr Narongchai was riding at the time of the accident.

No helmet was found at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Mr Narongchai was riding at speed along the road, which was slippery from recent rain. He overshot the curve and hit a large tree.

Mr Narongchai’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and later released to his family to hold his funeral.

Officials this week set a target of zero fatalities on Phuket’s roads during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign this Songkran holiday, to be enforced from April 10-16.

 

Already 3,912 people have been killed and a further 255,656 people injured requiring hospital treatment in accidents on Thailand’s roads since the start of the year, according to the national Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) website.

So far 23 people have died and a further 3,380 people have been injured in road accidents in Phuket in the past 12 weeks since Jan 1.

Kurt | 27 March 2021 - 12:00:45 

May He Rest in Peace. Again, there are to many concrete poles and trees on Phuket for speeding people to respect.  Adjusting speed to road conditions is a life saver. During long time dry periods, the roads have a film of rubber and oil. Just a short rainfall make them slippery. Everybody knows that. They not teach that during driving license training? Time to start doing so.

 

