British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

PHUKET: While Patong continues to struggle with the traffic woes brought on by the floodworks underway on Phra Metta Rd, Patong Municipality has announced the partial closure of Nanai Rd from today (July 22) until Aug 5 while the road is resurfaced.

patongtransportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2023 11:52 AM

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The notice announcing the road closures for the resurfacing of Nanai Rd. Image: Patong Municipality

The notice announcing the road closures for the resurfacing of Nanai Rd. Image: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

Nanai Rd will be open to traffic only one way at a time along separate sections for the next two weeks so that workers can repave the surface of Nanai Rd, Patong Municipality confirmed.

To help traffic flow through the town, sections of Nanai Rd will be made one way from 8:30am to 4:30pm during set periods while the work continues, the municipality explained.

The one-way closures may change while the work progresses, Patong Municipality cautioned.

“The public is asked to avoid using the [affected] routes and plan their travel during this time,” Patong Municipality said in its announcement.

From today to next Wednesday (July 26), traffic will be one way along the northern section of Nanai Rd to Soi Banzaan. Motorists travelling in the opposite direction were urged to use Soi Banzaan to reach their destination.

From July 27-31, traffic will be one way between Siriraj Circle (at the southern end of Patong) and Soi Nanai 8. Motorists affected will have to use Soi Nanai 8.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

From Aug 1-5 traffic will be one way from Soi Nanai 8 to Soi Banzaan Market.

Patong Municipality will open Phra Metta Rd past the wastewater treatment plant so that small vehicles may pass, the municipality added.

Patong Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work continues.

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while work continues on installing the flood-prevention drains on Phra Metta Rd.

The section of Phra Metta Rd affected is from Soi Banzaan to Soi Nanai Ruamjai (Soi Nanai 8). The affected section of Phra Metta Rd was closed to all traffic on June 20.

With the resurfacing of Nanai Rd now underway, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri inspected the progress made on Phra Metta Rd yesterday. The works are expected to continue until Aug 26.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars
Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
Bar near airport raided for late trading
Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway
Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket
Google testing AI news writing tool
Srettha: Pheu Thai-led coalition won’t touch lese-majeste law

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

We all know wh.... THIS COMMENT CENSORED BY ORDER OF THE THOUGHT POLICE ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Where are the 150,or so, U.S. and Chinese Armoured Personnel Carriers Prayut spent years accumulatin...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

It all depends on who Prayut wants. As to what the Thais "deserve." It's rare for an...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle

Nothing new. The state of cables in Thailand is a complete joke. Almost every street and soi is just...(Read More)

New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel

We use it frequently to both airport and Patong great service and very busy between Patong and airpo...(Read More)

Thai, Malaysian Navies conclude exercises off Phuket

Agree with Old guy, these guy hardly have to worry about military threat, with the bigger threat bei...(Read More)

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point

At JohnC, the buildings are done and have accomplished the purpose their intended purpose - securing...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SOHO Pool Club
SALA
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023

 