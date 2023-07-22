More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

PHUKET: While Patong continues to struggle with the traffic woes brought on by the floodworks underway on Phra Metta Rd, Patong Municipality has announced the partial closure of Nanai Rd from today (July 22) until Aug 5 while the road is resurfaced.

patongtransportconstruction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2023 11:52 AM

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

The notice announcing the road closures for the resurfacing of Nanai Rd. Image: Patong Municipality

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while the installation of flood-prevention drains continues on Phra Metta Rd. Photo: Patong Municipality

Nanai Rd will be open to traffic only one way at a time along separate sections for the next two weeks so that workers can repave the surface of Nanai Rd, Patong Municipality confirmed.

To help traffic flow through the town, sections of Nanai Rd will be made one way from 8:30am to 4:30pm during set periods while the work continues, the municipality explained.

The one-way closures may change while the work progresses, Patong Municipality cautioned.

“The public is asked to avoid using the [affected] routes and plan their travel during this time,” Patong Municipality said in its announcement.

From today to next Wednesday (July 26), traffic will be one way along the northern section of Nanai Rd to Soi Banzaan. Motorists travelling in the opposite direction were urged to use Soi Banzaan to reach their destination.

From July 27-31, traffic will be one way between Siriraj Circle (at the southern end of Patong) and Soi Nanai 8. Motorists affected will have to use Soi Nanai 8.

From Aug 1-5 traffic will be one way from Soi Nanai 8 to Soi Banzaan Market.

Patong Municipality will open Phra Metta Rd past the wastewater treatment plant so that small vehicles may pass, the municipality added.

Patong Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work continues.

The resurfacing of Nanai Rd comes while work continues on installing the flood-prevention drains on Phra Metta Rd.

The section of Phra Metta Rd affected is from Soi Banzaan to Soi Nanai Ruamjai (Soi Nanai 8). The affected section of Phra Metta Rd was closed to all traffic on June 20.

With the resurfacing of Nanai Rd now underway, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri inspected the progress made on Phra Metta Rd yesterday. The works are expected to continue until Aug 26.