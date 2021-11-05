More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass

BANGKOK: More than 65,000 people have submitted their application for the Thailand Pass in just four days since the country’s reopening, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed yesterday (Nov 4).

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 5 November 2021, 09:10AM

Suvarnabhumi airport staff take part in a drill for the handling of international arrivals on Oct 27, ahead of the official reopening of the country to foreign visitors on Monday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

They added that they had already granted approved of the electronic entry document to almost 13,000 people ahead of their visits.

Mr. Tanee Sangrat, MFA Director General of the Department of Information and Spokesman, said the MFA received 65,338 Thailand Pass applications from Nov 1 until 8am yesterday, with 12,607 applications approved within the same period.

The spokesman said the ministry has acknowledged some issues with the system, mostly due to external interferences. He said the MFA is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency to constantly improve the system, with the latest feature being the official support on mobile devices.

On Wednesday (Nov 3), Anucha Nakasai, the Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, admitted that there had been “some issues” with people registering through the Thailand Pass website but that they have been addressed.

Thailand Pass is a new web-based system for eligible visitors to apply for their entry documents prior to travel.

Visitors and returning Thai nationals can now apply for Thailand Pass by visiting http://tp.consular.go.th/. They can fill in personal information and upload their health documents there.

Mr. Tanee said the MFA is working to provide detailed information on the current entry protocols, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. This information is available on the MFA’s website.