More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’

PHUKET: More than 3,000 cyclists in Phuket took part in the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event yesterday (Dec 9), the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department has reported.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 11:23AM

More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event yesterday (Dec 9). Photo: PR Dept

Although the number is less than the 5,362 people in Phuket who had registered to take part in the event (see story here), more riders could have easily joined without registering or taking part along only some parts of the route, officials noted.

Phuket Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana presided over the official opening of the event, which started on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town.

Cyclists then continued along the 27.122km route south along Chao Fa East Rd, turning right onto Luang Por Chuan Rd, past Wat Chalong, turning right onto Chao Fa West Rd, then right onto Wirat Hongyok Rd, continuing onto Bangkok Rd, turning right onto Thalang Rd and right again onto Phuket Rd, continuing to Saphan Hin and then turning around to finish at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Some 200 race marshal volunteers provided assistance, and emergency medical teams from Vachira Phuket Hospital, Mission Hospital and rescue foundations were stationed along the route.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

No health incidents were reported from the event.

Tourism Police, Highway Police and officers from Phuket Provincial Police, Wichit Police and Chalong Police stations were also stationed along the route to provide assistance in keeping traffic at bay so riders could safe;ly pass along the route.

His Majesty The King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presided over the opening of the Bike Un Ai Rak 2018 event in Bangkok before leading a 39km round trip ride from the Royal Plaza to the Lad Pho Park in Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng district late yesterday afternoon.

The opening ceremony was held at 3.30pm at the Royal Plaza. At about 6.27pm, His Majesty led other cyclists along the route, which runs past various historical sites. (See Bangkok Post report here.)

 

 

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

The whole 'free internet exercise' confirm in a way that the government expects that the poo...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

.... 'My' guests are 'non paying friends'. Arriving Phuket airport they hand over ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Anyone who has driven on Thai roads already knows this. Driving standards are abysmal, common sense ...(Read More)

Full Time: Expat community reels over death of Matthew Pond

Miss you mate ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Not surprising. Actually enforcing traffic laws is work! All the paperwork after someone is ticket...(Read More)

Phuket Police 'stop-and-search' nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of 'ice'

... Undercover operations? With plain clothes undercover RTP officers on every drugs bust photo in n...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

Well, Thailand is the 'best' in: 1: Terms of wealth inaquality. No country with such a-soci...(Read More)

 

