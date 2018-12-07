THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ riders insured for injuries, Vice Governor assures

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has announced that the 5,362 people officially registered to take part in the Phuket installment of ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ national cycling event to be held this Sunday (Dec 9) will be covered by insurance for injuries.

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 December 2018, 04:29PM

Concerns have been raised over the condition of the road surface along some sections of the Bike Un Ai Rak route. Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Thanyawat revealed the news at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 6) to discuss safety and other organisational aspects of the event.

Present for the meeting via video conference call was Pornpoth Penpas, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Interior.

“Phuket officials will facilitate and ensure the safety of the people participating in the activities,” Vice Governor Thanyawat said.

“This includes managing of traffic systems and parking facilities, setting food and beverage points, preparing the rescue team and toilet and waste management services,” he added.

“We also have insurance provided from Muang Thai Life Insurance Co Ltd for the 5,362 people in Phuket who have registered to take part in Bike Un Ai Rak,” noted.

Vice Governor Thanyawat also expressed his concern for the condition of the roads along some sections of the route to be cycled on Sunday.

“For the route, the road surface is not smooth. We have assigned the Phuket office of the Highways Department to do what they can to improve the surface on which the participants will cycle,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Chao Fa West Rd was cited as of particular concern.

“We have also asked them to have traffic cones placed for safety at certain areas, such as at the turn near Wat Chalong as it is narrow road,” V/Gov Thanyawat added.

Rescue teams and medical staff from private hospitals will be stationed along the route to provide medical care, he added.

“Officers from the Phuket Highways Police, Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Provincial Police will take close care of cyclists safety along the route,” he said.

Further, all cyclists have been designated into one of four groups, and will depart in sequence” Group A, B, C then D

“Group A is government officials, Group B is cycling club members, Group C is general public and Group D is families,” V/Gov Thanyawat explained.

 

 

