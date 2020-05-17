More restrictions eased as ‘Phase 2’ of lifting lockdown begins

PHUKET: Hundreds of businesses across the island are allowed to open from today (May 17) as Phase 2 of the relaxation of the restrictions introduced to prevent the spread COVID-19 come into effect.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 May 2020, 08:30AM

Shopping malls are allowed to stay open until 8pm as long as they strictly observe mandatory health guidelines. Photo: Central Group

The further easing of the restrictions announced on Friday were ratified by publication in the Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday.

As such, the national nationwide nightly curfew is now from 11pm to 4am.

Also, the closure of educational institutions has been eased in order to help orphans and needy children, but the ban on all classes, exams or training sessions strictly remains in force.

The sales of food and drinks are allowed to resume in restaurants, food courts, cafeterias and eateries, excluding pubs and bars and drinking of alcohol, confirmed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) with their summary of the services and businesses that are now allowed to reopen.

Shopping malls, department stores and community malls can resume operations until 8pm for consumer and service sections, including restaurants and beverage shops (but no drinking of alcohol), beauty salons, hairdressers and manicure/pedicure shops.

Sections that are to remain closed are cinemas, bowling alleys, game arcades, skating rinks, karaoke bars, amusement parks, water parks, zoos, snooker and billiard halls, game shops, fitness centres, health shops, Thai traditional massage, foot massage, tutorial schools, amulet trading shops and convention/meeting facilities.

Tournaments, sale promotions and any activities that draw large crowds are also not allowed.

Also allowed to resume operations are retail and wholesale shops, nurseries and elderly care centres (overnight only), TV and movie productions of not more than 50 people at a time – no spectators, limited meeting services at meeting rooms in hotels or convention centres.

Beauty clinics, cosmetic clinics and manicure shops, both inside and outside shopping malls, department stress or community malls, can resume operations for skin and body care, except facial treatments.

Fitness centres outside shopping malls, department stories or community malls can resume operations only for yoga or free weight sections. Other exercise equipment, treadmills, cycling machines or group exercises are not allowed.

Indoor sport complexes are allowed to operate for badminton, takraw, table tennis, squash, gymnastic, fencing and rock climbing only with no spectators.

All public swimming pools, botanical gardens, museums, learning centres, historical sites, public libraries and art galleries are allowed to reopen.

Business and venue operators must follow guidance issued by the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health. Monitoring of businesses will be done randomly, the TAT warned.

“The TAT would like to remind all to continue to adhere to health and safety routines to protect themselves as well as others from the COVID-19 infection. These include keeping social distance, wearing a mask or cloth mask, and frequently washing hands.

“Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups,” the TAT added.

“People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease.”

The TAT also cautioned that the easing of the restrictions may be subject to change without notice.

“All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation,” the release explained.