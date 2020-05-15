Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours

Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours

BANGKOK: Shopping malls and restaurants in shopping centres are among businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday (May 17), and curfew hours will be shortened by one hour, starting at 11pm.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 May 2020, 04:08PM

Workers in full protective gear spray disinfectant throughout the interior of Siam Paragon shopping centre on Thursday, ahead of its reopening on Sunday. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Workers in full protective gear spray disinfectant throughout the interior of Siam Paragon shopping centre on Thursday, ahead of its reopening on Sunday. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said today (May 15)  that shopping centres, malls and restaurants inside the buildings will be allowed to resume business nationwide from Sunday.

Convention centres, wholesale markets and swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen, he said.

Shopping centres will have to close at 8pm, to give people sufficient time to return home in time for the night curfew.

New curfew hours will also be introduced, from 11pm-4am instead of from 10pm, starting on Sunday, Dr Taweesilp said.

The decision to reopen some businesses will be published in the Royal Gazette on Friday or Saturday.

Dr Taweesilp said cinemas, amusement parks, boxing stadiums and gymnasiums remained closed, while fitness centres will be allowed to resume some activities.

The easing of restrictions comes after regular reports of fewer new coronavirus cases and deaths. There were seven new cases reported on Friday, all people returning from visits to Pakistan, with no new deaths. On Wednesday, there were no new infections at all.

The CCSA spokesman said airports remain closed to commercial flights from overseas, and no alcoholic beverages are allowed to be consumed in restaurants.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Pascale | 15 May 2020 - 16:39:26 

Fascinating !

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again
With zero new COVID cases, Phuket officials maintain total remains 224
Tourism to lead Phuket’s way out of COVID crisis, reports C9 Hotelworks Phuket Economic Overview Report
Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning
Govt mulls cut in curfew time
Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen for domestic flights! 1 new COVID case in... || May 14
Bang Tao still under lockdown ‘until further notice’
Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty
AoT Phuket announces requirements for using airport
Phuket airport approved to open
Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 
Man returns to Chiang Mai from Phuket country’s only new COVID case
Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief
Tourism goal raises eyebrows

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Now you see it, oops, now you don't!! Chapter 31. Can't wait for next installment....(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Oh yeah LALA I forgot: We never landed on the moon, 5G causes CoVid, and Bill Gates is planning a va...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Will passengers actually refunded when the booked tickets or they again will be lured in some airlin...(Read More)

Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours

Fascinating !...(Read More)

Phuket’s last four COVID infections confirmed not infected: Deputy Health Minister

I do hate to disappoint the chronic malcontents and conspiracy theorists, but in fact false positive...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

ONLY IN THAILAND !!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

No point in opening the airport until they open hotels and related tourism businesses. Change their ...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Welcome in Lalaland...this country is a complete joke...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

This is better than Laurel and Hardy!!...(Read More)

Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

What a Muppet show !...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 