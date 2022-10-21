British International School, Phuket
More rains forecast while Phuket reservoirs stay full to the brim

PHUKET: Despite some nice sunshine in Phuket earlier today (Oct 21), the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says people should expect more heavy rain and be ready to protect themselves from possible floods and landslides. 

weatherSafetyWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 02:55PM

All three major Phuket reservoirs are over 100% full. Photo; PR Phuket

Phuket weather radar at 1.30pm. Image: PhuketMet / Facebook

The TMD’s most recent weather warning. Image:TMD

Low-pressure area previously known as typhoon Nesat is approaching Thailand from th east. Image: TMD

Rain is expected to fall on 70% of the area today, with winds gusting 12 km/h, the TMD said. Yesterday rain was forecast at 80% of the territory, with wind gusting 20-40 km/h.

Yet, after noon the Southwestern Meteorological Center, located near Phuket airport. posted a picture from their weather radar showing a new “rain group” approaching the island from the Andaman Sea. 

"The strong southwesterly wind prevails over the upper Andaman Sea with continuous rainfalls and isolated torrential rains in the whole south. The strong wind will force the waves in the upper Andaman Sea 2-3 meters high and in thundershowers more than 3 meters high. The lower Andaman and Gulf will have waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters high offshore," says the most recent TMD warning signed by Director-General Chomparee Chompurat and posted at 7pm yesterday. 

"People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows. For the south (west coast), beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Andaman Sea should be kept ashore until Oct 22 ," the warning continues.

There were no weather warnings from the TMD today. 

Meanwhile, the Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket Governor’s Office, reported today that Phuket’s three main reservoirs are all full to the brim. As of Oct 21, all the major lakes are over 100% of there planned capacity. 

Sinea Phuket

Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu is currently 102.47% full, with 10.47mn cubic meters of water. The reservoir has a capacity of 10.2mn cubic meters. It received 39.5mm of rainwater during the previous 24 hours.

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn, with a capacity of 7.19mn cubic metres, is 100.5% full, with 7.23mn cubic metres of water. It received 44.7mm of rainwater during the previous 24 hours.

Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong, with its capacity of 4.14mn cubic metres, is 100.5% full, with 4.16mn cubic metres of water. It received 40.6mm of rainwater during the previous 24 hours.

All three reservoirs keep discharging water at various speeds. For Bang Wad it is 3.5 cubic meters per second, for Bang Neow Dum it is 12 cubic meters per second. For Klong Krata it is 2 cubic meters per second. 

“The water volume in all three reservoirs tends to decrease due to the decrease in rainfall in the area,” reported Phuket Info Center.

Earlier this week Phuket Irrigation Office Chief Thammanoon Bamrungpetch stressed that “staff have to closely observe and assess the situation and control the amount of water discharged at all times in order not to affect the area at the end of the dam”.

