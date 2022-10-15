More rain for the weekend

PHUKET: The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) based near Phuket airport is forecasting more rain across the weekend, building to heavier downpours and strong waves on Tuesday.

weather

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 October 2022, 10:52AM

The centre forecasts heavy rain across 60-70% of the region today (Oct 15), with winds reaching 15-30km/h and waves averaging about one metre in height, and reaching more than one meter in thunderstorm areas.

Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains are expected across Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun, reports the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The forecast for more rain follows more than 103mm of rainfall recorded in Phuket Town on Thursday, followed by more isolated torrential downpours across the island.

Torrential rains on Thursday night Patong flooded.

People in risk areas are urged to beware flash flooding and landslides.

Lifeguards are urging swimmers at the beaches to observe the red ‘no swimming’ flags, and to swim only in designated ‘safe swim areas’ marked by the yellow and red flags.