More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

PHUKET: Three direct flights are due to arrive in Phuket from China, including two from Shanghai and one from Nanjing, by the end of next week, Thanet Tantiphiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, has revealed.

tourismeconomicsChineseCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 11:25AM

Chinese tourists on a direct flight from Xiamen arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (Jan 9). Photo; MoTS

Chinese tourists on a direct flight from Xiamen arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (Jan 9). Photo; MoTS

The three flights, including the flight by Juneyao Air revealed yesterday, will start next Wednesday (Jan 18). they will bring in a combined 500 passengers a day, Mr Thanet told the Bangkok Post.

Two more direct flights from China are pending permission to fly to the resort island province, Mr Thanet noted.

Another three are due to begin operating from Jan 24, bringing to eight the number of direct flights between China and Phuket, he said.

Phuket is equipped to contain the spread of the COVID-19 should any new waves break out, Mr Thanet assured, adding that tourism businesses in many countries were eager to welcome back Chinese visitors.

Hospitality workers who come into close contact with tourists are advised to wear a face mask and adopt social distancing measures, he said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed confidence the ministry’s U-turn on new COVID-19 restrictions for international arrivals would not confuse tourists, said the report.

The ministry recently said proof of double vaccination would be required for entry but then cancelled this after a backlash from tourism business associations, spearheaded by the Phuket Tourist Association itself, reporting thousands of cancellations amid confusion among major tour and travel companies in England, Germany, France and Scandinavia and Russia.

Bangkok’s night entertainment venues are expected to benefit from the return of Chinese tourists in large numbers in the third and fourth quarters, the Bangkok Post report noted.

Galong | 11 January 2023 - 15:18:55 

Sadly, I can't think of any one person who has done more damage to the Kingdom's image and reputation than the current Public Health Minister. This latest kerfuffle has made a lot of international news, sigh. The good people of Thailand deserve better.

Kurt | 11 January 2023 - 12:24:13 

If Minister Anutin turns out to be wrong in his flip flopping decision making about the incoming chinese tourist flow without any certification or testing, his chance to become the next prime minister will go up in smoke when Thai tourist destinations like Phuket become heavenly Covid infected. That's  going to cost tourists from other countries. Call it russian roulette by a thai minister.

jamstock | 11 January 2023 - 11:39:19 

Those infected Chinese are going to bring the plague!!! (joke)

Kamala Pete | 11 January 2023 - 11:38:00 

"Phuket is equipped to contain the spread of Covid 19" - really? Contain it to where? Contain it to the whole island by closing the bridge?

 

