More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

PHUKET: Three direct flights are due to arrive in Phuket from China, including two from Shanghai and one from Nanjing, by the end of next week, Thanet Tantiphiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, has revealed.

tourismeconomicsChineseCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 11:25AM

Chinese tourists on a direct flight from Xiamen arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday (Jan 9). Photo; MoTS

The three flights, including the flight by Juneyao Air revealed yesterday, will start next Wednesday (Jan 18). they will bring in a combined 500 passengers a day, Mr Thanet told the Bangkok Post.

Two more direct flights from China are pending permission to fly to the resort island province, Mr Thanet noted.

Another three are due to begin operating from Jan 24, bringing to eight the number of direct flights between China and Phuket, he said.

Phuket is equipped to contain the spread of the COVID-19 should any new waves break out, Mr Thanet assured, adding that tourism businesses in many countries were eager to welcome back Chinese visitors.

Hospitality workers who come into close contact with tourists are advised to wear a face mask and adopt social distancing measures, he said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed confidence the ministry’s U-turn on new COVID-19 restrictions for international arrivals would not confuse tourists, said the report.

The ministry recently said proof of double vaccination would be required for entry but then cancelled this after a backlash from tourism business associations, spearheaded by the Phuket Tourist Association itself, reporting thousands of cancellations amid confusion among major tour and travel companies in England, Germany, France and Scandinavia and Russia.

Bangkok’s night entertainment venues are expected to benefit from the return of Chinese tourists in large numbers in the third and fourth quarters, the Bangkok Post report noted.