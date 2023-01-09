Pro Property Partners
Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule

PHUKET: Thousands of tourists have cancelled their trips to Thailand due the new rule that came into effect at 1am today (Jan 9) requiring all international visitors to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 January 2023, 09:30AM

The formal appeal to revise the vaccinated-only entry rule. Image: Phuket Tourist Association
The Phuket Tourist Association confirmed the extent of cancellations in a formal appeal to revise the entry measure sent to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday (Jan 7).

The formal request was also addressed to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The request was signed by Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Advisory Chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association, and Phuket Tourist Association President Thanet Tantipiriyakit.

“The Phuket Tourist Association has received contact and coordination from guided tour operators in many countries, in which all companies have shown are of the utmost concern regarding the changes to the entry policy,” the request noted.

Worrying reports had been received by tour and travel companies in England, Germany, France and Scandinavia as well as Russia, the letter pointed out.

In the 72 hours from Thursday, when the new measure was announced, through to Saturday, tour operators in Germany alone had suffered cancellations of thousands of room nights, the letter continued.

Another key concern was that as the new ‘vaccinated only’ rule was outside the tour operators’ refund policy, operators in all the countries contacted were now scrambling to find ways to provide refunds.

Tour operators in England complained extensively about the lack of notice given in introducing the rule, with passengers being refused onto the plane at the airport.

The operators said they had tried to find official information on government websites, but were not able to find any.

Tour operators in Scandinavia said they were unable to notify their customers in time, exacerbating the problem.

Tour operators in France were greatly dissatisfied with the change. Fly, a French travel agency, is seeking a way to have the rule change declared force majeure in order to cancel its tours to Thailand in the name of Thai political instability, the letter explained.

Tour companies in Russia were greatly concerned about the number of passengers who had booked holidays to Thailand but were not vaccinated.

“In addition, companies have sold prepaid packages, especially large operators that have entered into aircraft charter or purchased large numbers of seats from airlines in advance,” the letter said.

“Most of them are unable to travel to Thailand, which is causing great damage and impact on business. The requirements and Code of Conduct as an official document is needed, more than news from the media that may cause confusion and misunderstanding,” the letter continued.

“The operators said they had been Informed by the Russian Embassy in Bangkok that the announcement has not yet become official because [embassy staff] were unable to find official documents for reference,” the letter said.

“The Phuket Tourist Association is concerned about the situation. especially because tour companies have expressed dissatisfaction, and many tourists will be affected by the changing of the rules,” 

“Please Prime Minister, consider ordering as soon as possible to find solutions to problems and find a way out for the benefit to the country’s economy,” the letter concluded.

Paddy | 09 January 2023 - 10:01:36 

The damage is already done to our tourism , these people who can't come because of the stupid mandates will never come back here again. Anutin is damaging the image of Thailand .

 

Phuket community
Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Story is incorrect according to another media outlet there were three of them in a boat that tried t...(Read More)

Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule

The damage is already done to our tourism , these people who can't come because of the stupid ma...(Read More)

Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Standard practice during scuba dives is the buddy system. Solo diving is asking for trouble. Any div...(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

A shooting athlete. Is that really a thing? A psycho is a more accurate description of him. An oxyge...(Read More)

Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket

LOL. Having a picture of the king does not make a banknote real. Counterfeiters can easily fake that...(Read More)

Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries

As clueless and greedy as all others in positions of authority in this country. These individuals ma...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

I am sure the common Thai remains stoic under all this Government ruling. They don't panic. Diff...(Read More)

COVID-jab rules for travellers confirmed

Deciding on Saturday that from Sunday travelers required etc, etct. What a hopeless handling of thi...(Read More)

CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand

How come I dont see my own home developed Vax there? Its called CraxVax. But at least the Muppets ha...(Read More)

Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Rendevous? The whole ethos of diving is buddying up so they can help each other - this report sugges...(Read More)

 

