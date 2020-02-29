THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Mai Khao

Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Public Health and Environment Division of the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Office (OrBorTor) has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas from Mar 2-17.

animals
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 March 2020, 10:30AM

The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining efforts for similar clinics in Kathu and similar clinics held in Wichit (pictured). Photo: PR Dept

The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining efforts for similar clinics in Kathu and similar clinics held in Wichit (pictured). Photo: PR Dept

The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to midday, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas.

March 2: Baan Makprok School

March 3: Al-Islah Mosque

March 4: Baan Maikhao School

March 9: Tha Chatchai Market 9am-midday, and Tha Chatchai Health Center 1pm-4pm

March 10: Community Sala (“Sala Ahnaek Prasong”) in Baan Borsai

March 16: Sala Pak Song* in Baan Suan Maphrao

March 17: Sala Pak Song in Baan Suan Maphrao

On Tuesday (March 17), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization.

Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.

The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining similar clinics in Kathu (see story here) and similar clinics being held in Wichit.

* A Sala Pak Song is a community hall in Thai neighborhoods that keep the traditional name of “a place where a monk can rest”.

Phuket community
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Clearly the taxi mafia! Autospell!!!...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Xlearlybthevtaxi mafia are still in charge, he needs to talk to the guy, seems being convicted by th...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

R.I.P. to this baby girl. And of course is a very common Thai still, refuse and refuse aaaand refus...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Not sure why the Vice Governor is consulting with Thai people when clearly he should instead be spea...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Phuket had a water crisis in 2019. Phuket has now a water crisis 2020. What in Gods name are the Phu...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

'I know nothing', 'we will not follow up on this', and 'it's not my responsi...(Read More)

Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel

Another example of useless government officials most likely being "influenced" to look the...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Now it is time that Phuket breaks away from that 'one leg tourist syndrome thinking'. Phuket...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

I see Laguna watering grass and trees everyday with much of the water spraying onto the footpath and...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

No foreign muslims this year allowed to go Mecca pilgrimage. More and more locations on earth in loc...(Read More)

 

