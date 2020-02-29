Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Public Health and Environment Division of the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Office (OrBorTor) has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas from Mar 2-17.

animals

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 March 2020, 10:30AM

The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining efforts for similar clinics in Kathu and similar clinics held in Wichit (pictured). Photo: PR Dept

The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to midday, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas. March 2: Baan Makprok School March 3: Al-Islah Mosque March 4: Baan Maikhao School March 9: Tha Chatchai Market 9am-midday, and Tha Chatchai Health Center 1pm-4pm March 10: Community Sala (“Sala Ahnaek Prasong”) in Baan Borsai March 16: Sala Pak Song* in Baan Suan Maphrao March 17: Sala Pak Song in Baan Suan Maphrao On Tuesday (March 17), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization. Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic. The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining similar clinics in Kathu (see story here) and similar clinics being held in Wichit. * A Sala Pak Song is a community hall in Thai neighborhoods that keep the traditional name of “a place where a monk can rest”.