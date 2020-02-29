The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to midday, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas.
March 2: Baan Makprok School
March 3: Al-Islah Mosque
March 4: Baan Maikhao School
March 9: Tha Chatchai Market 9am-midday, and Tha Chatchai Health Center 1pm-4pm
March 10: Community Sala (“Sala Ahnaek Prasong”) in Baan Borsai
March 16: Sala Pak Song* in Baan Suan Maphrao
March 17: Sala Pak Song in Baan Suan Maphrao
On Tuesday (March 17), veterinarians will provide free sterilization for cats or dogs, from 9am until midday. The pets must refrain from eating and drinking anything for at least eight hours before receiving the sterilization.
Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.
The free-vaccination clinics in Mai Khao follow Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation joining similar clinics in Kathu (see story here) and similar clinics being held in Wichit.
* A Sala Pak Song is a community hall in Thai neighborhoods that keep the traditional name of “a place where a monk can rest”.
Be the first to comment.