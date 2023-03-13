333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that two tourists reported as missing for two days after renting kayaks at Coconut Island have made it safely ashore, but officers have yet to find the two men.

tourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 09:22AM

CCTV footage has confirmed that the two men made it safely ashore on Phuket last Friday, but police are still looking for the two men in order to question them. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

CCTV footage has confirmed that the two men made it safely ashore on Phuket last Friday, but police are still looking for the two men in order to question them. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The confirmation came through a statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police late yesterday (Mar 12), the same day that government news channels issued a spate of reports reporting a mass search underway for the two men.

The two men were described in the reports as in their 30s, likely to be European or Australian. They were reported as renting kayaks on Koh Maphrao at 4:10pm last Friday (Mar 10), but failing to return to shore.

It was not reported what took so long to launch the search for the two men.

Late yesterday, Phuket Provincial Police issued a statement that CCTV footage had confirmed that the two men had come ashore at Royal Phuket Marina, on Phuket.

Brightview Center

The two tourists left the kayaks with the staff at the marina and left at about 4:53pm last Friday. The men showed no signs of distress, the statement said.

“We are currently in the process of tracking down the two tourists to inquire about the cause and motives. If you see either of the tourists, please inform the Phuket Provincial Police and Phuket City Police Station in order to invite them to inquire further about the cause,” the statement added.

One of the tourists was described as last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals. The other was described as wearing a black floral shirt, shorts and sandals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 13 March 2023 - 10:49:33 

Look forward for the RTP face saving saying that it was all just a misunderstanding.

Kurt | 13 March 2023 - 10:18:26 

Rented kayaks Friday, 4:10pm.
At Friday, 4:53pm. Returned ashore, left kayaks at Phuket Marina.  So, not missing at all as RTP signalled during the weekend.  Do I miss something? What cause and motives have to be inquired? Making a RTP case of a non-case? Nothing important to do?

JohnC | 13 March 2023 - 09:28:27 

"..likely to be European or Australian"?!?  So in other words, totally clueless as to what their nationalities may be.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone
Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival
Tiger numbers increase after bantengs released
Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao
Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun
Southern, central Phuket to experience water outages
Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants
Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms
Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know
Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket
’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’
Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’
More local warnings issued in Phuket as wildfire season continues
Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June

 

Phuket community
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Look forward for the RTP face saving saying that it was all just a misunderstanding....(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Free walking criminals are happy with the continuous self exposure of plain clothed/undercover polic...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Rented kayaks Friday, 4:10pm. At Friday, 4:53pm. Returned ashore, left kayaks at Phuket Marina. So...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

"..likely to be European or Australian"?!? So in other words, totally clueless as to what...(Read More)

Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

"If you happen to have seen people that resemble the ones in the pictures..." LMFAO. Thais...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

What's with the group photo? Did every officer from Thalang police station want to get his face ...(Read More)

Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants

Nothing new here. Been going on since tourists first started coming here and will continue to do so ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

It used to be a part of a travel agent's job to provide details of dos and don'ts for countr...(Read More)

Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket

Taking in to consideration the devastation that Thai coral reefs have had to endure over the last 40...(Read More)

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

I think the thing that is missed here is not acknowledging the current nature of many Thai vendors t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property

 