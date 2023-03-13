Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that two tourists reported as missing for two days after renting kayaks at Coconut Island have made it safely ashore, but officers have yet to find the two men.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 09:22AM

CCTV footage has confirmed that the two men made it safely ashore on Phuket last Friday, but police are still looking for the two men in order to question them. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The confirmation came through a statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police late yesterday (Mar 12), the same day that government news channels issued a spate of reports reporting a mass search underway for the two men.

The two men were described in the reports as in their 30s, likely to be European or Australian. They were reported as renting kayaks on Koh Maphrao at 4:10pm last Friday (Mar 10), but failing to return to shore.

It was not reported what took so long to launch the search for the two men.

Late yesterday, Phuket Provincial Police issued a statement that CCTV footage had confirmed that the two men had come ashore at Royal Phuket Marina, on Phuket.

The two tourists left the kayaks with the staff at the marina and left at about 4:53pm last Friday. The men showed no signs of distress, the statement said.

“We are currently in the process of tracking down the two tourists to inquire about the cause and motives. If you see either of the tourists, please inform the Phuket Provincial Police and Phuket City Police Station in order to invite them to inquire further about the cause,” the statement added.

One of the tourists was described as last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals. The other was described as wearing a black floral shirt, shorts and sandals.