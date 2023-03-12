Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

PHUKET: Tоurist Pоlice are asking the public for help in search for two foreign men who rented a kаyak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 March 2023, 04:00PM

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

« »

UPDATE: Later on March 12 it was confirmed by PR Phuket that the foreigners had been missing since March 10. For reasons unknown, they provided fake name and room number when renting the kayak.

The request for help was posted on Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page this afternoon (Mar 12), at least 22 hours after the two foreign men rented a kayak at Island Escape by Burasаri hotel on the north-eastern tip of Koh Mаphrao. The area where the hotel is located is administratively part of Phuket’s tambon Ko Kaew.

If you happen to see or have seen people who resemble the ones in the pictures, please let us know at Phuket City Police Station or by calling Phuket Tourist Police at 076223891,” said Phuket Tourist Police in the notice posted on Facebook.

The appeal was supported by a poster with pictures of two men riding as passengers in a saleng (motorcycle with a side-car) and a picture of several red and yellow kayaks.

Faces of the missing men cannot be seen in the photos provided and no personal descriptions have been given by Phuket Police. Nationalities, ages or languages spoken by the men are also unknown.

Additional information about the missing foreigners is limited to the description of their clothеs. One is reported as having been wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals. The other is described as having been dressed in a black short with floral pattern, shorts and sandals. Both had blue towels with them.

The men were last seen at 4.10pm at Island Escape by Burasari hotel where they rented a red and yellow kayak, Phuket Police said without specifying the date. It is presumed – but cannot be confirmed at the moment – that police meant this Saturday (Mar 11).

People with relevant information about the missing men can also call Phuket City Police Station at 076212129 or Lt Col Kornkit at 0804223737.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun
Southern, central Phuket to experience water outages
Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants
Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms
Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know
Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket
’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’
Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’
More local warnings issued in Phuket as wildfire season continues
Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June
Power supply works to affect traffic on Patong Hill
Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers
Thai Government continues to woo wealthy, capable foreigners
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal cop crash, New mobile banking measures, Prime Minister: No more coups! || March 10

 

Phuket community
Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants

Just an ongoing issue, as most of these places and their owners/managers don't give 2 s#!^s abou...(Read More)

Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms

Yes, creepy and kind of sick. It's a disturbing way to promote Thai tourism. I used to feel...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Another sack of s#!^...I wish they could keep him off the streets forever. People like this make lif...(Read More)

Life Beyond Glasses: The Game-Changing Advantages of Refractive Lens Exchange!

Seriously? Sounds like cataract laser surgery to me. Nothing new here a...(Read More)

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

Each to their own @JohnC, each to their own. There are lots of things vomitworthy....(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

@Kurt. Volunteers dont need incentives. It's against the spirit of volunteering. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

Kamala Pete, now you challenge the comprehensibility of the Thai Immigration Officers. That deep h...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

@Kurt, TAT and the word useful not seems to really work in the same sentence... they are there on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

Why the Thai Government Officer lazy to move his buts? Just try that others to do his work. Also sni...(Read More)

Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms

Fully adult Thai women in university are wearing essentially the same uniform albeit more a more...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 