Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

PHUKET: Tоurist Pоlice are asking the public for help in search for two foreign men who rented a kаyak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 March 2023, 04:00PM

Two foreign men rented a kayak on Coconut Island this weekend and have not been seen for at least 22 hours. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

UPDATE: Later on March 12 it was confirmed by PR Phuket that the foreigners had been missing since March 10. For reasons unknown, they provided fake name and room number when renting the kayak.

The request for help was posted on Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page this afternoon (Mar 12), at least 22 hours after the two foreign men rented a kayak at Island Escape by Burasаri hotel on the north-eastern tip of Koh Mаphrao. The area where the hotel is located is administratively part of Phuket’s tambon Ko Kaew.

“If you happen to see or have seen people who resemble the ones in the pictures, please let us know at Phuket City Police Station or by calling Phuket Tourist Police at 076223891,” said Phuket Tourist Police in the notice posted on Facebook.

The appeal was supported by a poster with pictures of two men riding as passengers in a saleng (motorcycle with a side-car) and a picture of several red and yellow kayaks.

Faces of the missing men cannot be seen in the photos provided and no personal descriptions have been given by Phuket Police. Nationalities, ages or languages spoken by the men are also unknown.

Additional information about the missing foreigners is limited to the description of their clothеs. One is reported as having been wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals. The other is described as having been dressed in a black short with floral pattern, shorts and sandals. Both had blue towels with them.

The men were last seen at 4.10pm at Island Escape by Burasari hotel where they rented a red and yellow kayak, Phuket Police said without specifying the date. It is presumed – but cannot be confirmed at the moment – that police meant this Saturday (Mar 11).

People with relevant information about the missing men can also call Phuket City Police Station at 076212129 or Lt Col Kornkit at 0804223737.