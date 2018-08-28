THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a body found washed up on Karon Beach today is that of the Indonesian man swept away by dangerous surf on Sunday.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 August 2018, 01:31PM

The body was discovered by local residents at about 10am today (Aug 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was discovered by local residents at about 10am today (Aug 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 5:30pm on Sunday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists has been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.

Lifeguards noticed that the couple, Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine and Andryono Tanuwijaya, 26, from Indonesia were in trouble and went out to assist them. Ms Lutsyk was successfully brought back to shore, however, Mr Tanuwijaya was pulled out by strong waves.

During a search of the area on Sunday officials were unable to find Mr Tanuwijaya so the search resumed yesterday (Aug 27). (See story here.)

At 10am today (Aug 28), Karon Police were informed by local residents that a body had been found washed up on Karon Beach. The body had on only a pair of shorts.

Officers have confirmed that relatives were called to the scene where they confirmed that it was the body of Mr Tanuwijaya .

The body has been taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for an autopsy.

 

 

Kurt | 28 August 2018 - 21:04:23 

Phuket Governor,.. another beach victim due to partly your laziness and not doing to prevent anything during your horrible year on Phuket. It seems the established Phuket Officials clan not took you serious and in so many ways just ignored your governor orders.  Orders? Haha, straight mutiny against orders. Next Governor comes from a soft and sweet Province. What tools he brings?

