PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a body found washed up on Karon Beach today is that of the Indonesian man swept away by dangerous surf on Sunday.

accidentsdeathtourismmarinepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 August 2018, 01:31PM

The body was discovered by local residents at about 10am today (Aug 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 5:30pm on Sunday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists has been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.

Lifeguards noticed that the couple, Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine and Andryono Tanuwijaya, 26, from Indonesia were in trouble and went out to assist them. Ms Lutsyk was successfully brought back to shore, however, Mr Tanuwijaya was pulled out by strong waves.

During a search of the area on Sunday officials were unable to find Mr Tanuwijaya so the search resumed yesterday (Aug 27). (See story here.)

At 10am today (Aug 28), Karon Police were informed by local residents that a body had been found washed up on Karon Beach. The body had on only a pair of shorts.

Officers have confirmed that relatives were called to the scene where they confirmed that it was the body of Mr Tanuwijaya .

The body has been taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for an autopsy.