Search ongoing for Indonesian tourist swept away in deadly Phuket surf

PHUKET: A search is ongoing for a 26-year-old Indonesian tourist who was swept away in deadly surf at Karon Beach yesterday evening.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 August 2018, 12:28PM

Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Patong Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Patong Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man’s Ukrainian girlfriend was successfully rescued after also getting swept way by the surf.

At 5:30pm yesterday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists has been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.

Officers and a rescue workers from Karon Municipality arrived at the scene, a section of beach opposite Karon Circle, to find tourists and lifeguards assisting Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine who was lying on the sand slightly injured.

Ms Lutsyk was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Patong Hospital.

Police reported that Ms Lutsyk and her boyfriend, Andryono Tanuwijaya, 26, from Indonesia had arrived in Thailand last Thursday (Aug 23) and were scheduled to leave on Wednesday (Aug 29).

Ms Lutsyk and Mr Tanuwijaya had gone to Karon Beach yesterday afternoon and went to play in the sea.

Lifeguards noticed that the couple were in trouble and went out to assist them. Ms Lutsyk was successfully brought back to shore, however, Mr Tanuwijaya was pulled out by strong waves.

During a search of the area yesterday officials were unable to find Mr Tanuwijaya so the search has resumed today (Aug 27).

The Indonesian Embassy has been advised of the incident.

 

 

Pascale | 28 August 2018 - 17:14:46 

Comparing time share advertising with life saving advices isn't a sign of great astuteness,which raises the question who really uses benzos.

Rorri_2 | 28 August 2018 - 12:45:15 

Dek... timeshare touts come to mind, but hey, you say you won't get busted, go try it mate, give us all a laugh, in case you don't realise it, it would be defined as work, not only that put be charged with bringing Thailand/Phuket into disrepute... time to increase the benzos.

DeKaaskopp | 27 August 2018 - 22:11:01 

R2,if you ever heard about someone being busted for handing out such flyers,feel free to publish the source.Probably only another lame excuse for ones inactivity/inability to do something.Anyway if someone worries to much , here comes "Plan B".Print 10.000 copy's of the flyer and give them to the lifeguards.And stop thinking about what other people drink or not drink.Waste of time.

Kurt | 27 August 2018 - 17:27:38 

Great chance that Phuket Officials would feel upset/loose face about it, and ask for arrest of BP. Reason: No working permit for volunteer flyer work as a foreigner like the 2 Myanmar ladies teach children in a temple for free. Remember? Published here in PN a few days ago.

Rorri_2 | 27 August 2018 - 16:23:38 

Dek, you're getting more idiotic by the hour, you know damn well what would happen if BP did as you suggested, time to start drink orange juice.

DeKaaskopp | 27 August 2018 - 15:24:54 

BP,as you know so well about the useless lifeguards and as you are so concerned about those tourists,why don't you do something about it.You could walk daily along the beach and hand out some flyer with warnings written in different languages about the dangers awaiting those who would like to go for a swim.I think that would help more than writing always the same comment!

BenPendejo | 27 August 2018 - 14:32:08 

Once again, the Karon "lifeguards" (I use that term loosely) couldn't be arsed to move off their beach hut to prevent this...but as usual, they wait until the people are in trouble before they do anything...and it was obviously too late. Chalk up another death, and I'm sure the cause will be "they didn't pay attention to red flags". Phuket is becoming known for low ...

