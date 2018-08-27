PHUKET: A search is ongoing for a 26-year-old Indonesian tourist who was swept away in deadly surf at Karon Beach yesterday evening.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 August 2018, 12:28PM

Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Patong Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man’s Ukrainian girlfriend was successfully rescued after also getting swept way by the surf.

At 5:30pm yesterday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists has been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.

Officers and a rescue workers from Karon Municipality arrived at the scene, a section of beach opposite Karon Circle, to find tourists and lifeguards assisting Inna Lutsyk, 23, from the Ukraine who was lying on the sand slightly injured.

Ms Lutsyk was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Patong Hospital.

Police reported that Ms Lutsyk and her boyfriend, Andryono Tanuwijaya, 26, from Indonesia had arrived in Thailand last Thursday (Aug 23) and were scheduled to leave on Wednesday (Aug 29).

Ms Lutsyk and Mr Tanuwijaya had gone to Karon Beach yesterday afternoon and went to play in the sea.

Lifeguards noticed that the couple were in trouble and went out to assist them. Ms Lutsyk was successfully brought back to shore, however, Mr Tanuwijaya was pulled out by strong waves.

During a search of the area yesterday officials were unable to find Mr Tanuwijaya so the search has resumed today (Aug 27).

The Indonesian Embassy has been advised of the incident.