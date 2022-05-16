tengoku
Missing German tourist rescued from Phuket jungle recovering well

PHUKET: Barbara Lange, the 75-year-old German tourist rescued from the Phuket jungle earlier today (May 16) after being missing for a week, is well and recovering at Thalang Hospital, officials confirmed this afternoon.

tourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 May 2022, 05:54PM

Family members were present when Ms Lange was brought safely out of the jungle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Family members were present when Ms Lange was brought safely out of the jungle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Lange was found beside a small stream in Sirinath National Park by one of the search teams numbering 40 officers in total assigned to search the park today.

After carrying her clear of the jungle, an effort that took two hours, rescue workers confirmed that Ms Lange was exhausted but had suffered no wounds or debilitating injuries.

At this stage it is not known how long Ms Lange had been at the location where she was found, or how she managed to survive this past week.

Ms Lange suffers from Alzheimer’s, but family members confirmed that she was taking medication for her condition.

Ms Lange was just two kilometres from the hotel where she was staying when a search team found her this morning.

C and C Marine

However, where she was found was more than 15km from where she was last seen on CCTV walking along a road in Nai Yang.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong both made their way to the where an ambulance was waiting to take Ms Lange to Thalang Hospital.

Also called to the scene were Ms Lange’s family members who came to Phuket with her on holiday.

Of note, while Ms Lange today was taken from the rescue site to Thalang Hospital, the nearest main government hospital to where she was found, it is usual for foreign patients to be transferred to an international hospital on the island for continuing care.

