Police ramp up search for missing German tourist

PHUKET: Police and other officials on Thursday (May 12) ramped up their search for a 76-year-old German woman who was last seen in the Mai Khao area on Monday this week.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 May 2022, 11:55PM

Ms Lange was recorded on CCTV walking along a small local road in the Mai Khao area at 8:48am on Monday (May 9). Image: Supplied

A recent photo of Ms Lange provided by officers conducting the search. Photo: via TAC Phuket

The search continues. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for the woman, Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange, began on Wednesday after officers at the Tourist Assistance Center at Phuket airport were notified at about 3:30pm.

Ms Lange was last seen at the Maikhao Palm Beach Resort on Monday (May 9). She was wearing a blue jacket and black pants. 

Officers including Tourist Police, the Thalang District Chief, Tha Chatchai Police, the local village headman and villagers in the area formed two teams to search for Ms Lange yesterday.

One team searched the area along Nai Yang Beach and scoured the area to the south, including areas inside Sirinath National Park. Local park officers assisted with the search as it included some dense jungle areas.

The officers also searched up the hill in front of Koh Pling, where Ms Lange was found the last time she disappeared, on May 5. She was safely returned to the hotel that same day.

The other search team searched along Mai Khao Beach and areas nearby.

Tourist Police are coordinating with Tha Chatchai Police to check CCTV footage in the area near the hotel and throughout ​​Mai Khao.

Police have already confirmed that one CCTV camera recorded Ms Lange walking along a small local road at 8:48am on Monday (May 9).

However, at last report, officers had yet to find Ms Lange as the sun set on Thursday (May 12).

Officers are in contact with Ms Lange’s  family members and hotel staff, Tourist Police reported.

Any persons who believe they have seen Ms Lange are urged to call the Tourist Assistance Center at 062-8808112 or Khun Wichai at 084-0796279.

