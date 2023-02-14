Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Missing fishing crew home safe

Missing fishing crew home safe

PHUKET: The Thai captain and his three Myanmar crewmen rescued from their fishing boat that had been out of contact for more than three weeks are healthy and recovering from fatigue well at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

marineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 12:03PM

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

« »

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, confirmed sighting of the boat, the Sor Sakulphet, some 40 nautical miles west of Phuket yesterday (Feb 13).

A helicopter was dispatched, followed by two Navy boats to render assistance. Private boats were asked to render assistance until the Navy vessels arrived, explained Rear Admiral Puchong Rodnikorn, of the Third Area Command.

The captain and crew were brought back to Phuket for medical care, while the Sor Sakulphet was towed back to the fishing port area on Phuket’s east coast, he added.

“All the people on the boat are safe. The physical condition of those rescued is still healthy and strong,” R/Adm Puchong said.

The Sor Sakulphet, measuring only three meters wide and 10 meters long, departed Phuket Fishing Pier on Jan 19. 

The boat was reported to be heading out to fish some 120 nautical miles southwest of Phuket. However, the boat had been out of contact since it left port.

Rung Khamluewong, the 44-year-old captain of the Sor Sakulphet, yesterday explained that a gear cable broke, damaging the engine, on Jan 26, leaving the boat adrift.

“The engine oil was completely drained,” he said.

The radio was also not functioning, he added

AXA Insurance PCL

For the next 10 days the crew ate what food they still had on board, and when that ran out they started eating raw fish they had caught as their cooking gas had also run out.

“As for drinking water, we had to share a little bit among each person because we are afraid that the water would run out,” Mr Rung said.

While adrift, a sailboat with three foreigners on board came alongside. “They gave us 15 liters of fuel in case we could get the engine working again,” Mr Rung said.

“After many days, we saw an Indonesian fishing boat, but we did not want them coming on board in case they were thieves,” he added.

However, the Indonesian crew gave their fellow sailors rice, water, oil and battery chargers for the boat engine, and fixed the gear cables to support the boat enough to get underway again, Mr Rung explained.

The repairs lasted eight days, then the gear cable broke again, leaving the hapless Sor Sakulphet and its crew adrift again.

“We started thinking of our wives and children,” Mr Rung said yesterday.

That period adrift lasted a further five days, until the Sor Sakulphet was spotted yesterday, he added.

“Thank you for coming to help, Mr Rung said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police respond to tourist attack, Phuket’s Loma earns UFC win, Gambling while driving? || February 14
More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day
Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can Become Global Citizens with Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Revenue Dept to probe dubious tax returns
Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general
Searchers find tourists lost in Phuket forest overnight
Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man arrested over Phuket slaying 15 years later, Governor visits shooting victims || February 13
Missing fishing boat found
Tremor rattles Phang Nga
Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object
Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist
After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

 

Phuket community
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving

Typical lowlife cartel member...doesn't give one s#!^ about the safety of his unlucky passengers...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

"Now he has not the character/backbone /guts to admit he was wrong " All attributes that d...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

Have you ever read such overblown, meaningless, alarmist rubbish as so far given by the Amerikans? I...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

Nice use of quotes there on "resturant", has to be that as its after legal hours when bars...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

Polli wants a cracker? @Kurt. Your desperate shapeshifting doesn't change the fact that you cant...(Read More)

Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’

There won't be many left then at that rate!...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

C'mon, this is real Top Gun stuff. One war they have actually one!...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

A classic case of "blame the victim". Does this mean that anyone with money in their pocke...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

he needs a police report to file an insurance claim, hopefully insurers insist on a certificate of a...(Read More)

Missing fishing boat found

So, not 3, but 5 crew. And suddenly just 40 miles west of Phuket? Without further comment, it shows ...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Fashion TV
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023

 