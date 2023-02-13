Missing fishing boat found

PHUKET: The Phuket fishing boat Sor Sakulphet, measuring three metres wide and 10m long, has been found after more than three weeks at sea without contact.

marineSafety

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 February 2023, 05:04PM

The boat was reported some 40 nautical miles west of Phuket. The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command dispatched a search plane, which confirmed the boat had been found, officials reported this afternoon (Feb 13).

A helicopter has since been dispatched to render assistance, officials confirmed.

The Sor Sakulphet departed Phuket Fishing Pier on Jan 19. The boat with its Thai captain, Rung Khamluewong, 44, and his crew of one Thai national and three Myanmar nationals were reported to be heading out to fish some 120 nautical miles southwest of Phuket. However, the boat had been out of contact since it left port.

Rear Admiral Arpakorn Yukongkaew, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command 3, on Feb 5 defended the Navy’s efforts to find the boat after harsh criticism of the search efforts so far.

Success came today, following officials from the Phuket Fisheries Office, Phuket Social Development and Human Security Office and the local Labor Protection and Welfare office visiting the families of those on board, urging the families to not give up hope.