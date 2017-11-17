PHUKET: The 80-year-old British man Christopher John Russell, who disappeared on Wednesday, has been found alive and well.

Friday 17 November 2017, 01:58PM

The 80-year-old British man Christopher John Russell, who disappeared on Wednesday, has been found alive and well. Photo: Supplied

A tour guide contacted The Phuket News after reading the family’s appeal for information posted online this morning (Nov 17, see story here) to confirm that he saw Mr Russell at Phuket International airport on Wednesday morning.

To support his claim, the tour guide, who asked not to be named, even presented a photo of Mr Russell as well as a copy of Mr Russell’s confirmation of check-in.

Mr Russell had checked himself in early to go home, but as his booked flight home to Birmingham, England, does not depart until next Thursday (Nov 23), the octogenarian had booked himself to stay at a small resort in Nai Yang, just south of the airport.

Mr Russell’s relived family members have since confirmed that Mr Russell is well.