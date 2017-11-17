PHUKET: The family of 80-year-old British national Christopher John Russell are appealing for any information that may lead to his safe return to their home in Cherng Talay.

Friday 17 November 2017, 09:53AM

Any persons who believe they have seen Mr Russell are urged to call the family urgently at 061-1735550.

Mr Russell was last seen exiting a taxi at the Tesco store near Surin Beach on Wednesday (Nov 15). He was wearing a T-shirt and brown/khaki trousers and carrying a suitcase and a rucksack.

Mr Russell arrived in Phuket on holiday to visit family members on Nov 9. He had just returned from a trip to Cambodia.

“there is no reason from him to be going anywhere like this. Also, he is not familiar with the area at all, and this is very uncharacteristic of him,” one family member told The Phuket News.

“We are very worried.”

Mr Russell was recorded on a private home’s CCTV getting into a taxi near the corner of Soi Pasak 4 and the Cherng-Talay -Baan Don Rd at about 8:53am.

“He got out of the taxi near the Tesco at Surin, but after that we have no idea where he went,” the family member explained.

A missing person report was filed with the Cherng Talay Police after family members were unable to track Mr Russell down.

Mr Russell’s family noted that Mr Russell is prone to confusion.

“He suffers from mild diabetes and family back home [in England] say that he might be in the initial stages of the onset of dementia,” the family explained to The Phuket News.

