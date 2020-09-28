BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Michelin Guide Thailand 2021 introduces two new awards and a new distinction

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce that the upcoming 2021 Michelin Guide Thailand’s portfolio of accolades will be expanded with two new awards: the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, the Michelin Guide Service Award, and a new distinction, the Michelin Green Star.

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 September 2020, 11:22AM

“The three new Michelin Guide accolades will serve as an inspiration for chefs, restaurant professionals and entrepreneurs, to be dedicated in developing themselves and operating with environmental sustainability in mind, as well as a morale booster for them to overcome challenges along the road to their goal and success,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said at a recent event to announce the news.

Scheduled to be released at the end of 2020, the 2021 Michelin Guide Thailand will be giving the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award to a young starred chef with exceptional talent and great potential, and the Michelin Guide Service Award to a restaurant personality who has a genuine passion for service in making all customers feel special and enjoy a truly wonderful dining experience.

Meanwhile, its brand-new distinction, the Michelin green star, will be given to one or more restaurants that outstandingly embody and embrace sustainability in the day-to-day operations, such as recycling, food waste reduction, or promotion of local and seasonal ingredient sourcing. 

Winners of these awards will be selected based on research and data collected from the Michelin Guide inspectors’ fieldwork.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, “These two new awards and a new distinction show that our recognition goes beyond the search for the best quality food. Our inspectors are more than eager to train the spotlight on the talent and commitment of restaurant teams, who put all their passion and know-how to create unforgettable gastronomic experiences.”

The 2021 Michelin Guide Thailand will be available in a bilingual edition (Thai and English), in both print and digital versions. For more information, visit guide.michelin.com/th/en or follow updates on Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand

 

 

