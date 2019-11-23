Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

After reopening on November 1 with Chef Claudio Barzano at the helm, Tre restaurant at the award-winning Banyan Tree Phuket is bringing to the island another Michelin Star experience, this time by the hands of Martina Caruso, Executive Chef of Michelin Star restaurant Signum in Sicily.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 November 2019, 11:15AM

Martina Caruso, winner of the Michelin Female Chef Award 2019, will be serving world-class Italian cuisine at Tre restaurant in Phuket this Nov 29-30.

Martina Caruso, winner of the Michelin Female Chef Award 2019, will be serving world-class Italian cuisine at Tre restaurant in Phuket this Nov 29-30.

Martina Caruso's Dentex, Marinated Lattuce, Orange and Anchovies.

Martina Caruso's Dentex, Marinated Lattuce, Orange and Anchovies.

Martina Caruso's 3-3) Mixed pasta with Mussels, Zucchini and Ragusano cheese.

Martina Caruso's 3-3) Mixed pasta with Mussels, Zucchini and Ragusano cheese.

« »

Chef Martina will bring her Sicilian Journey to Phuket on November 29 and 30 with one exclusive Masterclass and two degustation dinners.

Martina is well-known as the Chef of Signum, but her passion for the culinary arts started early. Since she was a child, her father Michele (the former Signum chef) introduced Martina to the kitchen world, a world she quickly bloomed by learning from the best chefs in the business: Massimo Riccioli, Gennaro Contaldo, Antonello Colonna, Luciano Monosilio and as well as Gennaro Esposito, who has been bestowed two Michelin Stars during his career.

Martina’s talent has been recognised by various prestigious gourmet entities in Italy as well as Europe and she is now considered by eno-gastronomic journalists and insiders as the “enfant prodige” of Italian cuisine, notes the release by Tre announcing Chef martina’s imminent arrival to Phuket.

“Sharing the love of local ingredients and family recipes with an innovative twist guest Chef Martina Caruso and host Chef Claudio are eager to share their home flavors, parfums and delicate textures with the diners of Phuket,” the said the release.

Thai Residential

The Masterclass and Lunch will be held on November 29.

The Degustation Dinner will be held on November 29 and 30.

For enquiries call 076-372400, email fb-phuket@banyantree.com  or follow @banyantreephuket

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

La vie Vientiane: Catch your breath in the underrated Laotian capital
Liverpool legend John Arne Riise visits Koh Panyi
Sail alongside Marilyn Band in her latest exhibition
Exploring Ban Nam Khem
HeadStart set to dazzle with Fame, the Musical, their most ambitious show yet
Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar
Walking with elephants at Tree Tops Elephant Reserve
[VIDEO] Figs in paradise! What The Munch Ep. 4 || Phuket Food
Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
US scholarship funding flows into Phuket
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

...Why thai very anti communist top brass buys submarines from communist China?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Is not to justify. That whole sub marine adventure will go the same ways as that 2nd hand helicopter...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Here's an idea. They could start charging those pesky foreigners more than our blessed Thai nati...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

It whet you get when you have military government, they just want new toys for their mates to play w...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

100% correct vegas. Every year the same "Black water" as they call it. When the klongs bec...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Another field of incompetence with no improvements for the future. Time to run stories on sewage fl...(Read More)

Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes

Blessing in disguise...one less boat to injure and kill tourists....(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Strategy to keep tourists safe on Phuket beaches: Remove beach chairs, services and food vendors bu...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

A senseless comment from @Fascinated . The article here is about a dead person, not about f wedding....(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

@ Fascinated, Thank you for your fascination about me, in such a way that you now even include me i...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House