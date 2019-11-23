Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

After reopening on November 1 with Chef Claudio Barzano at the helm, Tre restaurant at the award-winning Banyan Tree Phuket is bringing to the island another Michelin Star experience, this time by the hands of Martina Caruso, Executive Chef of Michelin Star restaurant Signum in Sicily.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 November 2019, 11:15AM

Martina Caruso, winner of the Michelin Female Chef Award 2019, will be serving world-class Italian cuisine at Tre restaurant in Phuket this Nov 29-30.

Chef Martina will bring her Sicilian Journey to Phuket on November 29 and 30 with one exclusive Masterclass and two degustation dinners.

Martina is well-known as the Chef of Signum, but her passion for the culinary arts started early. Since she was a child, her father Michele (the former Signum chef) introduced Martina to the kitchen world, a world she quickly bloomed by learning from the best chefs in the business: Massimo Riccioli, Gennaro Contaldo, Antonello Colonna, Luciano Monosilio and as well as Gennaro Esposito, who has been bestowed two Michelin Stars during his career.

Martina’s talent has been recognised by various prestigious gourmet entities in Italy as well as Europe and she is now considered by eno-gastronomic journalists and insiders as the “enfant prodige” of Italian cuisine, notes the release by Tre announcing Chef martina’s imminent arrival to Phuket.

“Sharing the love of local ingredients and family recipes with an innovative twist guest Chef Martina Caruso and host Chef Claudio are eager to share their home flavors, parfums and delicate textures with the diners of Phuket,” the said the release.

The Masterclass and Lunch will be held on November 29.

The Degustation Dinner will be held on November 29 and 30.

For enquiries call 076-372400, email fb-phuket@banyantree.com or follow @banyantreephuket