Men wanted for New Year’s Eve gang attack on Layan Beach surrender to police

PHUKET: Two men wanted for their part in a gang assault at Layan Beach on New Year’s Eve that left one man in hospital with serious injuries have surrendered to police.

violencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 January 2020, 02:36PM

One of the suspects who surrendered to police. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

The attack occurred on Layan Beach on New Year's Eve. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtib

Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Phirachai Pomboonmee confirmed that two of the suspects wanted for the attack has surrendered themselves to police. Photo: Eakkpop Thongtib

Phuket natives Danuphon Songsri, 29, and Suriya Naitasin, 20, presented themselves at Cherng Thalay Police Station on Saturday (Jan 4), Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Phirachai Pomboonmee confirmed.

The men were wanted for their part in an attack on Jatuphon Eu-chat, 26, his brother and their friends and family who were celebrating the New Year countdown on Layan Beach on Dec 31.

During the attack, Mr Jatuphon was stabbed once in the base of the left side of his neck, and while he was on the ground the group of men repeatedly kicked him,

One of the attackers reportedly fired a gun, but no people were shot. (See story here.)

Col Phirachai explained that Danuphon and Suriya have both been charged with affray causing serious injury.

“We are waiting on confirmation from doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital on whether the suspects used a knife to stub Mr Jatuphon. If they did use a knife, they will face a charge of attempted murder as well,” Col Phirachai said.

Col Phirachai added that police were still working on tracking down the other men wanted for their role in the attack.