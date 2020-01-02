New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating

PHUKET: Police are working on tracking down a group of men wanted for attacking a young man, leaving him man with serious injuries, while the man was celebrating the New Year at Layan Beach with family and friends on New Year’s Eve.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 January 2020, 04:19PM

Lt Phatsawat Wongwassana of the Cherng Talay Police confirmed to The Phuket News that he was notified of the attack at 11:30pm that night, and that he was still investigating the attack.

Wassana Salee, 24, who was among those celebrating on the beach, told police that she and her boyfriend’s family and friends came to celebrate New Year at the beach.

While eating together, a group of men who were among another group also on the beach celebrating the New Year approached and attacked her boyfriend, Jatuphon Eu-chat, 26, his brother and their friends.

During the attack, Mr Jatuphon was stabbed once in the base of the left side of his neck, and while he was on the ground the group of men repeatedly kicked him, Ms Wassana explained.

One of the attackers fired a gun, but no people were shot, she added.

Mr Jatuphon was rushed to Thalang Hospital. While doctors were attending to his wound, the same men arrived at the hospital, but were stopped by Thalang Police and quickly left.

Due to the seriousness of Jatuphon’s injuries, he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Lt Phatsawat told The Phuket News today that Mr Jatuphon is in a stable condition, and that his injury was not life-threatening, but is still under close watch by doctors at Vachira Hospital.

“At this stage police are working on tracking down the men. We have not yet confirmed what caused the attack, or details of the weapons the men used,” Lt Phatsawat said.

However, one of the young women with Mr Jatuphon’s group said she believes the attack was motivated by jealousy.

“The men who attacked us were sitting nearby and were singing a song, and one of Jatuphon’s colleagues, Chaiwat Rakchum, 21, sang along with them – but while he was singing he was looking at one of the men’s girlfriends, so they got angry at him and attacked,” the young woman, who asked not to be named, explained.