Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Memoirs of Taihei: Authentic cuisine at Banyan Tree Phuket’s Japanese restaurant

Thailand has a growing appe­tite for Japanese food. As the country has slowly relaxed its visa requirements for tourists over the past decade, Thais and expats alike have flocked to Japan to experience a na­tion that sits on the cutting edge yet also remains profoundly in touch with ancient tradition. And on re­turn, these travellers seek a slice of the timeless cuisine they enjoyed there.

Dining
By Amy Bryant

Saturday 29 June 2019, 10:00AM

Moriawase sashimi set.

Moriawase sashimi set.

Taihei’s pagoda-style pavilion.

Taihei’s pagoda-style pavilion.

Chef Shiga Takahiro.

Chef Shiga Takahiro.

Finding a restaurant that can emu­late that Japanese dining experience authentically, with the knowledge, pre­cision and dedication that a Japanese itamae – or sushi chef – masters during years of rigorous apprenticeship train­ing, is no mean feat. Conveyor belt sushi in a shopping centre just won’t cut it once you’ve had the real thing.

Fortunately, Banyan Tree Phuket hits the mark with Taihei, its high-end Japanese restaurant. Taihei translates as ‘peace’ or ‘tranquillity’, fitting given the calm surrounds of the restaurant. Diners sit by a still pool that’s bordered by tall palm trees, and with room for only 35 guests, the res­taurant remains relatively quiet. The only sounds are lounge music and the friendly buzz of other diners’ chatter that travels up into the high-ceiling tiered pavilion overhead that’s remi­niscent of a Japanese pagoda.

Running the Taihei show is Shiga Takahiro, a chef with 20 years’ experi­ence who honed his culinary talents in Chiba and Tokyo before taking his brand of Japanese cuisine to China, Malaysia and now Thailand. In his short tenure at Taihei – since only April this year – the restaurant has secured a place in the Michelin Guide.

After a palate cleansing welcome drink of Tokyo iced tea and a light snack of edamame with homemade on­ion, garlic and chili sauce, it’s time to sample the best of Chef Shiga’s menu which marries local, fresh produce with high quality imports from Japan. Dishes are designed for sharing and arrive steadily throughout the evening, each plate pleasingly symmetrical and elegant in its presentation.

Starters of Rainbow and California maki rolls – layers of avocado, fish and roe with rice, hand-rolled and tightly wrapped in nori – serve up a pleas­ant savoury, umami taste which can be elevated or softened by the sides of punchy wasabi, pickled ginger and sweet soy sauce.

The main course moriawase sashimi set showcases sweet shrimp alongside different cuts of blackfin and yellowfin tuna, including the prized otoro, or lower belly, cut. Each portion differs in colour, taste and texture, from coral pinks to rich reds, from tender to unctuous, meaning there’s something to satisfy everyone around the table. The moriawase sushi set adds rice, scallops, salmon, surf clams and California maki to the mix.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Another must-try main is the miso-glazed black cod yuzumiso. The buttery meat, wrapped in a hoba leaf, falls apart at the touch of a chopstick.

Nothing beats the interactive ex­perience of teppanyaki, though, which is a real highlight at Taihei. The flat-top, hot-plate grill is wheeled out to provide a fiery display for diners and a chance to see the artistry of the chefs in action. The grade 4 Austral­ian wagyu tenderloin from the grill, cubed and drizzled in sweet soy sauce, is full-flavoured and just sensational. Also available are large-bodied tiger prawns, firm, fresh and served with assorted vegetables.

Rich, homemade matcha green tea ice cream with a side of sweet red bean paste rounds off the meal nicely.

While Phuket can never mimic the cherry blossom of Japan’s sakura season or the magic of its snow festivals, it can answer to the island’s craving for its un­rivalled cuisine, and Taihei shows that there’s something to be said for experi­encing this cuisine here in the tropics.

Taihei is located at Banyan Tree Phuket, 33, 33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, Amphur Thalang, 83110.
Open for lunch from 12pm-3pm and for dinner from 6:30pm-11pm daily.
banyantree.com/en/thailand/phuket
fb-phuket@ban­yantree.com
+66 76 372 400

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Romance on the rocks: Kata Rocks offers the ultimate destination dining experience
A meal at the manor: Bringing Thai cuisine home at Panwa House
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Cucina Italian Kitchen scoops up Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants 2019 award
Imported vs local: Is Thailand finally able to compete with imported food products?
Raising the steaks at Butcher’s Garden
Plantation Delectation: Heirloom recipes reinvented at The Pavilions’ Plantation Club
Creativity rewarded at The 3rd Marriott Junior Chefs Cooking Battle 2019
Deconstructing the winners of Phuket’s Best Burger 2019
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa appoints Silvano Amolini as new executive chef
Easy like Sunday morning: Introducing the Lazy Breakfast at Red Sauce
The Pavilions Phuket launches new locally and ethically sourced sustainable menus
Serene cuisine at SALA Phuket
Taihei at Banyan Tree Phuket appoints new Japanese chef
Meet the Phuketian cooking up a storm on MasterChef Thailand
Smoke and fire at The Nai Harn’s Prime restaurant

 

Phuket community
Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

I think that a fast and furious Thailand would be very exciting. It could feature minivans, taxis, t...(Read More)

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile

Khun Fascinated, on what matter are you commenting? Actually, do you know you did not write a comme...(Read More)

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile

Insp K not on the case yet?...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Ever think it could be a safety issue Insp K? Nope- didn't think so....(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid protected Phuket forest stands on appeal

"How the appeal was even possible considering the ban on all construction above 80 metres above...(Read More)

41% of fruits, vegetables ‘highly toxic’

And the thai general who is the boss of the thai agricultural department/ministry still allows poiso...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid protected Phuket forest stands on appeal

Anyone believed that when the order to remove was given it would have removed by now? Of course not....(Read More)

Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again

The same empty thai Officialdom marketing safety talks as time after time. Point is that thai offici...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Be a good thai host. You are banned! Wonder how much money TAT makes with this stuff....(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Khun Pascale, nice joke, but missing the point of the 'negative pity bonus' of the effect of...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
HeadStart International School Phuket
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MYLANDS

 