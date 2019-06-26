Memoirs of Taihei: Authentic cuisine at Banyan Tree Phuket’s Japanese restaurant

Thailand has a growing appe­tite for Japanese food. As the country has slowly relaxed its visa requirements for tourists over the past decade, Thais and expats alike have flocked to Japan to experience a na­tion that sits on the cutting edge yet also remains profoundly in touch with ancient tradition. And on re­turn, these travellers seek a slice of the timeless cuisine they enjoyed there.

By Amy Bryant

Saturday 29 June 2019, 10:00AM

Finding a restaurant that can emu­late that Japanese dining experience authentically, with the knowledge, pre­cision and dedication that a Japanese itamae – or sushi chef – masters during years of rigorous apprenticeship train­ing, is no mean feat. Conveyor belt sushi in a shopping centre just won’t cut it once you’ve had the real thing.

Fortunately, Banyan Tree Phuket hits the mark with Taihei, its high-end Japanese restaurant. Taihei translates as ‘peace’ or ‘tranquillity’, fitting given the calm surrounds of the restaurant. Diners sit by a still pool that’s bordered by tall palm trees, and with room for only 35 guests, the res­taurant remains relatively quiet. The only sounds are lounge music and the friendly buzz of other diners’ chatter that travels up into the high-ceiling tiered pavilion overhead that’s remi­niscent of a Japanese pagoda.

Running the Taihei show is Shiga Takahiro, a chef with 20 years’ experi­ence who honed his culinary talents in Chiba and Tokyo before taking his brand of Japanese cuisine to China, Malaysia and now Thailand. In his short tenure at Taihei – since only April this year – the restaurant has secured a place in the Michelin Guide.

After a palate cleansing welcome drink of Tokyo iced tea and a light snack of edamame with homemade on­ion, garlic and chili sauce, it’s time to sample the best of Chef Shiga’s menu which marries local, fresh produce with high quality imports from Japan. Dishes are designed for sharing and arrive steadily throughout the evening, each plate pleasingly symmetrical and elegant in its presentation.

Starters of Rainbow and California maki rolls – layers of avocado, fish and roe with rice, hand-rolled and tightly wrapped in nori – serve up a pleas­ant savoury, umami taste which can be elevated or softened by the sides of punchy wasabi, pickled ginger and sweet soy sauce.

The main course moriawase sashimi set showcases sweet shrimp alongside different cuts of blackfin and yellowfin tuna, including the prized otoro, or lower belly, cut. Each portion differs in colour, taste and texture, from coral pinks to rich reds, from tender to unctuous, meaning there’s something to satisfy everyone around the table. The moriawase sushi set adds rice, scallops, salmon, surf clams and California maki to the mix.

Another must-try main is the miso-glazed black cod yuzumiso. The buttery meat, wrapped in a hoba leaf, falls apart at the touch of a chopstick.

Nothing beats the interactive ex­perience of teppanyaki, though, which is a real highlight at Taihei. The flat-top, hot-plate grill is wheeled out to provide a fiery display for diners and a chance to see the artistry of the chefs in action. The grade 4 Austral­ian wagyu tenderloin from the grill, cubed and drizzled in sweet soy sauce, is full-flavoured and just sensational. Also available are large-bodied tiger prawns, firm, fresh and served with assorted vegetables.

Rich, homemade matcha green tea ice cream with a side of sweet red bean paste rounds off the meal nicely.

While Phuket can never mimic the cherry blossom of Japan’s sakura season or the magic of its snow festivals, it can answer to the island’s craving for its un­rivalled cuisine, and Taihei shows that there’s something to be said for experi­encing this cuisine here in the tropics.

Taihei is located at Banyan Tree Phuket, 33, 33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, Amphur Thalang, 83110.

Open for lunch from 12pm-3pm and for dinner from 6:30pm-11pm daily.

banyantree.com/en/thailand/phuket

fb-phuket@ban­yantree.com

+66 76 372 400