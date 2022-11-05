Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting

PHUKET: All the multi-billion-baht major road projects in Phuket will not be brought forward to help alleviate the traffic woes caused by the landslide on Patong Hill, according to the Andaman Provinces economic meeting held in Phuket yesterday (Nov 4).

constructioneconomicstourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 November 2022, 10:52AM

The meeting, held at the Auditorium at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center that is home to Provincial Hall, saw governors and other senior officials from six provinces ‒ Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Satun ‒ discuss strategies to economically develop the Andman coast region following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representing Phuket was Governor Narong Woonciew, while former Phuket Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada attended as the current Governor of Phang Nga.

Representing the private sector were Salil Totubthieng, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Southern Andaman Province Group; Adisorn Tan-engchuan, Advisor to the President of the Federation of Thai Industries; and Watthana Ruengsamut, Advisor to the Federation of Thai Tourism Council.

Placed at the top of the agenda was that Thailand was to make its second presentation in its bid for Phuket to host World Specialsed Expo 2028 on Nov 25-29.

In accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive to drive the development of southern provinces on the Andaman coast, all sectors were encouraged to support Phuket and Thailand to host this event, noted an official report of the meeting.

However, the Phuket Mass Transit System Project (light rail) is continuing according to its normal schedule, the meeting was told.

A detailed and appropriateness review study that began in June is being revised and will continue through to April 2023. The project will be open to bids under terms in accordance with the Joint Venture Act from May 2023 to April 2024. The selection process for the contract tenders will be conducted from May 2024 to June 2025.

Actual construction is scheduled to begin from July 2025 and continue through to November 2027. The light rail is currently scheduled to begin service in December 2027.

Meanwhile, the Muang-Koh Kaew-Kathu Expressway project is progressing with officials from Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) meeting council members of the Kathu, Srisoonthorn and Koh Kaew local administration organisations in August.

The meeting resulted in EXAT being approved to use protected forest land for the project, which will see a 30-kilometre motorway built from Muang Mai to Kathu.

The project, at last report to cost B30 billion, is currently in the process of review studies to assess its feasibility in terms of engineering, economics, finance and environmental impact, the meeting was told. A detailed framework of the project is being drafted, work on which commenced on April 1 this year.

The Kathu-Patong Expressway Project, better known as the Patong Tunnel project, is currently undergoing the process of the contract tenders being drafted, a process that began in July and is to conclude this month.

Bids for the project will open in December, with the period for submitting proposals closing in March 2023, the meeting was told.

The project for years has been scheduled for construction to start in 2023, with construction scheduled to be complete by 2027.

The meeting yesterday gave no indication that timeline will be brought forward.

Other projects touted at the meeting included the Andaman International Health Center, already approved by Cabinet to cost B5.11bn. Construction is expected to start next year, with the project scheduled for completion also by 2027.

Also listed by mention only in the official report were that progress reports were given on the Andaman Smart City project, the Sport City project and the and the bid to host the 2025 SEA Games in the southern provinces along the Andaman Coast.

No details of those projects were provided.