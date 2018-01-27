PHUKET: The tour company that provided the tour for the Chinese tourists who remain injured from severe burns in the Phi Phi tour boat fireball earlier this month has vowed to step in with more funds from insurance coverage to pay for rising medical costs, which have now breached B1 million.

A representative from Apple Tour Co Ltd, which provided the tour the group were travelling on, broke the news to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Thursday (Jan 25), during his follow-up visit to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town, where the injured tourists are still receiving treatment for extensive burns to their faces, arms, legs and bodies.

The Apple Tour representative explained to the group that the insurance provider for the Thai Morning Sun tour company, which owns and operates the boat the tourists were on, the King Poseidon 959 (see story here), had already provided B500,000 for medical bills coverage.

The representative added that Apple Tour had also provided financial assistance to relatives of the injured who arrived from China to visit family members in hospital, and that Apple Tour representatives will meet with Thai Morning Sun representatives next Saturday (Feb 3) to discuss providing more financial coverage to pay for the rising medical bills.

Governor Norraphat urged doctors and medical staff at the hospital to, “please provide your best care and treatment to these tourists.”

Phuket Tourist Police reported the current medical condition of the Chinese tourists still receiving hospital treatment.

Kwang Pei Hong, 26, remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Phuket’s main government hospital, Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, with severe burns to her face, arms and legs.

A nurse at the hospital reported that Miss Kwang was now lucid and her pulse remained strong and steady. Her high body temperature has decreased and her burns are getting better, but she still needs injections to prevent infection, noted the Tourist Police report.

On Jan 16, doctors at Vachira Phuket played down fears that Ms Kwang would need to undergo facial cosmetic surgery for burns sustained in the fireball (see story here). No mention of whether the doctors there still stood by that assessment was made in Thursday’s Tourist Police report.

At Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Mei Hua Li, 63, remains in the ICU with a lung infection from smoke inhalation. She can now breath unassisted but still has a high body temperature and her burns are still painful.

“The tourist can eat more. Doctors have cleaned her wounds. The wounds are getting better,” said the report.

Gan Li Xia, 26, also in the ICU at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with burns to 30% of her body, is improving and now breathing unassisted, though her burns remain painful.

Wu Zhian, 62, who was transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the ICU at Krabi International Hospital on Jan 17 (see story here), also remains in intensive care with burns to 20% of his body.

Mr Wu still has a high body temperature and is still in pain, though doctors report that his condition is improving and that “he can talk and eat”.

Xu Xin, 23, remains in the ICU at Krabi International Hospital as her condition has not improved enough for her to be transferred to Phuket.

Miss Xu suffered second-degree burns to her neck, body and both arms and legs, though doctors now report that her condition is improving. Her high body temperature remains, but her swelling has decreased and she is now able to breathe without a tube.

However, the current condition of the following injured remains to be known:

Speedboat captain Kiengkai Boonsrilast, who as of Jan 17 was reported as still being in Krabi ICU, suffering from upper body burns, including on his face and arms, he remained conscious but still on assisted breathing and was being fed through a nasogastric tube. (See story here.)

Wen Qing Wei, 27, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with second-degree burns on both feet and ankles. Her chest pains had subsided and a chest X-ray showed no complications, said the report (see story here).

Tingting Sun, 36 (named by Phuket Tourist Police as Sun Tingting, 37), who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with wounds to her right leg, hip and was experiencing leg pain. She was recovering and examinations determined she had suffered no spinal damage. Her treatment is now under advisement by a specialist, noted the MoTS in its report.

Wu Yan, 36, who as of Jan 16 was recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket from wounds to the front of her legs but was no longer in pain and could walk.

Taiwei Wang, 28, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with first-degree burns to his arms and legs but was recovering well.

Xin Zhang, 28, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with minor burns to her right ankle but was no longer in pain and could walk.

Speedboat crewman Prawat Sengviman, 45, remained at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada with burns to his face and both arms.

“He is conscious and can sit up and talk,” reported the Phuket Tourist Police on Jan 16.