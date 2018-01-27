The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Medical bills spiral for burn victims in Phi Phi tour boat fireball

PHUKET: The tour company that provided the tour for the Chinese tourists who remain injured from severe burns in the Phi Phi tour boat fireball earlier this month has vowed to step in with more funds from insurance coverage to pay for rising medical costs, which have now breached B1 million.

accidents, Chinese, tourism, transport,

The Phuket News

Saturday 27 January 2018, 12:11PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong talks with staff during his visit to Bangkok Hospital Phuket on Thursday (Jan 25).
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong talks with staff during his visit to Bangkok Hospital Phuket on Thursday (Jan 25).

A representative from Apple Tour Co Ltd, which provided the tour the group were travelling on, broke the news to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Thursday (Jan 25), during his follow-up visit to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town, where the injured tourists are still receiving treatment for extensive burns to their faces, arms, legs and bodies.

Joining the Governor on the visit were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung and Director of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, Sirawee Waloh,

The Apple Tour representative explained to the group that the insurance provider for the Thai Morning Sun tour company, which owns and operates the boat the tourists were on, the King Poseidon 959 (see story here), had already provided B500,000 for medical bills coverage.

The representative added that Apple Tour had also provided financial assistance to relatives of the injured who arrived from China to visit family members in hospital, and that Apple Tour representatives will meet with Thai Morning Sun representatives next Saturday (Feb 3) to discuss providing more financial coverage to pay for the rising medical bills.

Governor Norraphat urged doctors and medical staff at the hospital to, “please provide your best care and treatment to these tourists.”

Phuket Tourist Police reported the current medical condition of the Chinese tourists still receiving hospital treatment.

Kwang Pei Hong, 26, remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Phuket’s main government hospital, Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, with severe burns to her face, arms and legs.

A nurse at the hospital reported that Miss Kwang was now lucid and her pulse remained strong and steady. Her high body temperature has decreased and her burns are getting better, but she still needs injections to prevent infection, noted the Tourist Police report.

On Jan 16, doctors at Vachira Phuket played down fears that Ms Kwang would need to undergo facial cosmetic surgery for burns sustained in the fireball (see story here). No mention of whether the doctors there still stood by that assessment was made in Thursday’s Tourist Police report.

At Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Mei Hua Li, 63, remains in the ICU with a lung infection from smoke inhalation. She can now breath unassisted but still has a high body temperature and her burns are still painful.

“The tourist can eat more. Doctors have cleaned her wounds. The wounds are getting better,” said the report.

Gan Li Xia, 26, also in the ICU at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with burns to 30% of her body, is improving and now breathing unassisted, though her burns remain painful.

Wu Zhian, 62, who was transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the ICU at Krabi International Hospital on Jan 17 (see story here), also remains in intensive care with burns to 20% of his body.

Mr Wu still has a high body temperature and is still in pain, though doctors report that his condition is improving and that “he can talk and eat”.

Xu Xin, 23, remains in the ICU at Krabi International Hospital as her condition has not improved enough for her to be transferred to Phuket.

Miss Xu suffered second-degree burns to her neck, body and both arms and legs, though doctors now report that her condition is improving. Her high body temperature remains, but her swelling has decreased and she is now able to breathe without a tube.

However, the current condition of the following injured remains to be known:

Speedboat captain Kiengkai Boonsrilast, who as of Jan 17 was reported as still being in Krabi ICU, suffering from upper body burns, including on his face and arms, he remained conscious but still on assisted breathing and was being fed through a nasogastric tube. (See story here.)

Wen Qing Wei, 27, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with second-degree burns on both feet and ankles. Her chest pains had subsided and a chest X-ray showed no complications, said the report (see story here).

Tingting Sun, 36 (named by Phuket Tourist Police as Sun Tingting, 37), who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with wounds to her right leg, hip and was experiencing leg pain. She was recovering and examinations determined she had suffered no spinal damage. Her treatment is now under advisement by a specialist, noted the MoTS in its report.

Wu Yan, 36, who as of Jan 16 was recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket from wounds to the front of her legs but was no longer in pain and could walk.

Taiwei Wang, 28, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with first-degree burns to his arms and legs but was recovering well.

Xin Zhang, 28, who as of Jan 16 remained at Bangkok Hospital Phuket with minor burns to her right ankle but was no longer in pain and could walk.

Speedboat crewman Prawat Sengviman, 45, remained at Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada with burns to his face and both arms.

“He is conscious and can sit up and talk,” reported the Phuket Tourist Police on Jan 16.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 27 January 2018 - 12:41:50

As thai Authorities now experience, when you not enforce the laws regarding licenses speed boats and crews, then try a accident!
As they experience now, that is more expensive 
Not yet talking about thai 'loose face'

Just 2 marine official random Pier inspections this week proved there is a lot wrong with boats and crews
How did it come that far?
Simpel, no law enforcement  
Why?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Dunno what you griping about. Trying living in China or the USA where the rules are the same. Got fined in China for not reporting my change of hotel ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

What on earth are you talking about? Clearly you don't understand the article. It's transparent because it has been and was reported. Also rea...(Read More)

Phuket U-turn flyover project expecting Royal Decree within 6 months

The article points out the ways that are required to acquire land. It's up to the owners if they want to dig their heels in, it will be taken rega...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Like I said, if you want to make incorrect defamatory statements, that is your problem. Just read the act and you see what evidence is required, that ...(Read More)

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Guess a new Colonel, a fresh broom To refer to a thai immigration act of 1979, is amusing That was the time there were no Computers in Thailand ...(Read More)

Suthep in Phuket: Official processes ‘need to evolve’

Could the "mother"of all expats/experts give me the source of Mr.Suthep's involvement in the occupation of Bangkok's airport!Accordi...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

No need to read the Act. Seeing the worried faces of Governor and other officials during their hospital visits ( Other PN article) speak more than Ac...(Read More)

Phuket U-turn flyover project expecting Royal Decree within 6 months

Even a 12 year old than knows, it will take a looong time to get that land, with or without Royal Decree. For the present owners:... First my money, ...(Read More)

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Ouch - Welcome to Land of Smiles or where foreigners who bring money and prosperity get treated like in a Prison Camp? There are many other Tropical d...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.