PHUKET: A male Chinese tourist who was hospitalised in Krabi for serious injuries after Sunday’s (Jan 14) speedboat explosion off Phi Phi Island is being transferred to a Phuket hospital today (Jan 17), while another severely injured Chinese female tourist remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Krabi International Hospital, confirmed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) Phuket office.

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 05:48PM

Passengers from the King Poseidon 959 receive treatment at Krabi International Hospital. Photo: Krabi Marine Police

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) Phuket office reported, “Mr Wu Zhian, 62, was in ICU as he suffered burns to both arms and both legs as well as his body.

“However, as his condition has improved he can leave the ICU today and will be transferred to Bangkok Hospital, Phuket this afternoon (Jan 17),” he said.

“But Miss Xu Xin, 23, who suffered second degree burns to her neck, body and both arms and legs, is conscious but still on assisted breathing.

“She must remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for now,” he explained.

“As for the captain of the speedboat, Kiengkai Boonsri, his condition is worse because his upper body was burned including the face and arms. He is conscious but also still on assisted breathing, and being fed through a nasogastric tube.

“However, his heart rate is stable despite still having a bit of fever. Doctors will clean up his wounds again tomorrow (Jan 18),” the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) reported.

Officials from the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park last Sunday confirmed that several people had sustained serious injuries when a boat exploded at Viking Cave at Phi Phi Island south of Phuket.

Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim confirmed to The Phuket News that there was a boat explosion at Viking Cave at 11:10 am.

“There were 31 people on the King Poseidon, 26 Chinese tourists and five Thais.

“A rescue team delivered three of the injured to Vachira Phuket Hospital while others have been sent to Phi Phi Hospital and Krabi Hospital,” he said. (See story here.)

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Monday morning (Jan 15) ordered Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung to sweep through all private boat terminals in Phuket that ferry tourist passengers on any tours to nearby islands as part of a crackdown on marine safety as a result of last Sunday’s incident. (See story here.)

Yesterday (Jan 16), doctors played down fears that 26-year-old Chinese tourist Kwang Pei Hong, who remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Vachira Phuket Hospital, will need to undergo facial cosmetic surgery for burns sustained in the tour boat fireball.

Ms Kwang suffered extensive burns to her face, arms and both legs – with burns to more than 30% of her body – in the fire. However, was conscious and could speak, but still in pain, said a Ministry of Tourism & Sports Phuket office report. (See story here.)