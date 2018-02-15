The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

tourism, marine, environment, natural-resources,

Shela Riva

Thursday 15 February 2018, 05:00PM

Famous Maya Bay on Phi Phi Lei Island will be closed to all boats, and the number of people able access the bay on foot from landing at nearby Loh Samah Bay will be limited. Photo: DNP
Famous Maya Bay on Phi Phi Lei Island will be closed to all boats, and the number of people able access the bay on foot from landing at nearby Loh Samah Bay will be limited. Photo: DNP

However, visitors will still be able to access the bay on foot after arriving at another bay nearby, Park Chief Worapoj Lomlim told The Phuket News today (Feb 15).

“Maya Bay itself will not be closed to visitors, we do not use the word ‘closed’,” Mr Worapoj emphasized this afternoon.

“Maya Bay will simply be prohibiting all boats from accessing the beach via the bay during the period from June to September,” he said.

“There will be no boats allowed at all through Maya Bay. The marine life and corals need time to recover,” he said.

“However, the beach itself will not be closed to visitors because people can still access the beach on foot from an adjacent bay through the back, at which boats can park,” he added.

The bay where boats may land is called Loh Samah Bay, and is located on the south side of Phi Phi Lei Island. From there, tourists will be able to walk the 250 metres across the small isle to see Maya Bay firsthand.

However, Mr Worapot stressed, as he said in late November last year (see story here), that the number of boats allowed to bring tourists to Loh Samah Bay will be limited.

The exact number of boats bringing visitors to Loh Samah Bay still has yet to be decided, he said.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“We know there are many problems brought on from the number of tourists visiting the site, but it is difficult to regulate as the boats that bring tourists arrive from many different areas from different provinces, namely Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket,” Mr Worapoj said in November.

“This issue is very important but right now I can’t give a number of how many [people and/or boats] will be allowed to visit the site each day,” he added.

“At our best estimate at this stage, we are looking to allow an average of 2,400 visitors per day, but this is not yet confirmed as we have yet to best balance the number of people visiting the area, the damage done to the environment and the livelihood of all the people who rely on bringing tourists to Maya Bay,” Mr Worapoj noted.

The confirmation by Park Chief Worapoj today follows the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday branding the news that Maya Bay will be closed to visitors this June-September as “false news” in a post on its Facebook page.

“News in the international media today that Maya Bay will close to tourists is false news. There has been no official announcement yet to close the bay or island. We will send out a press release soon,” the TAT said in its Facebook post. (See here.)

In answering queries from readers, the “TAT Newsroom” explained it was confident of its position “Because we called the Department of Parks and they said they never released any announcement to the media.”

The TAT Newsroom later posted, “It is possible that the Department of Parks will later decide to close the bay for a short period. But no decision has been made by them yet.”

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Phuket beach entrepeneurs/vendors are constantly pushing their luck and chances They just anticipate quietly together with Orbor Tor's for 'f...(Read More)

Fire breaks out at ‘Phuket Detox’ clinic

Have a altar on ground floor. Candles, ( live fire) need all the time fire prevention attention as we see here. A third floor is not a good fire prev...(Read More)

Wedding belles in steep decline, study says

In many countries the average age to marry is higher than in Thailand No problem Another aspect, not mentioned in article, is about the number of th...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Sniping from our armchairs is how you try to raise awareness, name and shame,show whats really happening..show how a few selfish and greedy locals are...(Read More)

Rubbish fire spreads to abandoned Phuket workers’ camp

Have a look at NOT abandon workers camps with their huge amount of rubbish Rubbish collection from workers camps is very different from 'normal ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

@********** maybe if more people did raise awareness of issues as opposed to sniping from their armchairs we would see progress....(Read More)

Phuket officials finally warn tourists of Patong sewage contamination

..Those hotels will be charged according the law Sickening to read that time after time Those hotels should be closed if they not operate according ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Select a less used beach for Jet-Skis and one for speed boats. Allow Patong, Kamala, and all the others, to return to safely catering to western tour...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

The same same all over Phuket take a look at Nai Harn,Kata,Karon etc etc money talk, Every thing are back again food stall Jet-Ski scamming tuk-tuk ma...(Read More)

Fire breaks out at ‘Phuket Detox’ clinic

To match human gas inside the Phuket Detox Health Care and Beauty clinic :) ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.